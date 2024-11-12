PLDT vents ire on Nxled for winning start

The result launched what PLDT hoped would result to a breakthrough finals appearance and eventually a historic first championship for the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise.

Games Thursday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

4 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs Galeries Tower

6:30 p.m. - Akari vs ZUS Coffee

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT showed it has moved on from its painful past as it vented its ire on Nxled with a 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22 victory Tuesday that launched its ambitious campaign in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Savannah Davison went to work on her first game since missing the whole of the Reinforced Conference early this year due to health reasons and unloaded a team-best 19 points to power the High Speed Hitters to the win.

“Good start considering na kakabalik pa lang ni Savi (Davison),” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort. “Sayang hindi namin na diretso, siguro yun ang kailangan namin iwork out.”

The High Speed Hitters came a point close from claiming their first finals stint in the pro league in their semis duel with the Akari Chargers in the Reinforced Conference but was denied of it by what they deemed as a controversial call.

Interestingly, PLDT beat a team that happened to be Akari’s sister squad.

PLDT pulled a fast one on Nxled and took the first two sets in dominant fashion.

They lost concentration a bit in the second when the Chameleons, who now have a new coach in Italian Ettore Guidetti, came roaring back with Chiara Permentilla doing most of the lifting to snatch the set and live for another one.

But despite some stiff resistance, the High Speed Hitters held on to seal the deal.