^

Sports

PLDT vents ire on Nxled for winning start

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 7:04pm
PLDT vents ire on Nxled for winning start
The result launched what PLDT hoped would result to a breakthrough finals appearance and eventually a historic first championship for the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

4 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs Galeries Tower

6:30 p.m. - Akari vs ZUS Coffee

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT showed it has moved on from its painful past as it vented its ire on Nxled with a 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22 victory Tuesday that launched its ambitious campaign in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Savannah Davison went to work on her first game since missing the whole of the Reinforced Conference early this year due to health reasons and unloaded a team-best 19 points to power the High Speed Hitters to the win.

“Good start considering na kakabalik pa lang ni Savi (Davison),” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort. “Sayang hindi namin na diretso, siguro yun ang kailangan namin iwork out.”

The result launched what PLDT hoped would result to a breakthrough finals appearance and eventually a historic first championship for the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise.

The High Speed Hitters came a point close from claiming their first finals stint in the pro league in their semis duel with the Akari Chargers in the Reinforced Conference but was denied of it by what they deemed as a controversial call.

Interestingly, PLDT beat a team that happened to be Akari’s sister squad.

PLDT pulled a fast one on Nxled and took the first two sets in dominant fashion.

They lost concentration a bit in the second when the Chameleons, who now have a new coach in Italian Ettore Guidetti, came roaring back with Chiara Permentilla doing most of the lifting to snatch the set and live for another one.

But despite some stiff resistance, the High Speed Hitters held on to seal the deal.

vuukle comment

PLDT

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA dome to rise in Chavit&rsquo;s Pasig property?

PBA dome to rise in Chavit’s Pasig property?

By Abac Cordero | 20 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial simply described it as “a meeting of the minds.”
Sports
fbtw
MVP cites first-time champions

MVP cites first-time champions

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
TNT coach Chot Reyes said a highlight of the Tropa’s celebration after clinching the PBA Governors’ Cup championship...
Sports
fbtw
Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Blessings aplenty for Karl Eldrew Yulo.
Sports
fbtw
Japan, South Korea face away tests on road to 2026 FIFA World Cup

Japan, South Korea face away tests on road to 2026 FIFA World Cup

9 hours ago
Japan can take a major step toward the 2026 World Cup over the next week if it can negotiate away tests in Indonesia and China...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas assembles for home gigs

Gilas assembles for home gigs

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Looking to sustain the gains from its strong showing in the Paris Olympics Qualifiers in Latvia, Gilas Pilipinas reconvenes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Go For Gold Cycling Series plans more races

Go For Gold Cycling Series plans more races

4 hours ago
A bigger and better Go For Gold Cycling Series is in store next year following the success of the three-leg criterium races...
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on Filipino squads in Mobile Legends M6 world tilt

All eyes on Filipino squads in Mobile Legends M6 world tilt

4 hours ago
The two teams that will represent the Philippines in the prestigious Mobile Legends M6 World Championships are heading to...
Sports
fbtw
PGFlex hoops: Darbin hits game-winner as CEU spoils Remogat's UP debut

PGFlex hoops: Darbin hits game-winner as CEU spoils Remogat's UP debut

7 hours ago
Dylan Darbin made a clutch jumper with barely a second left as Centro Escolar University spoiled the debut of Rey Remogat...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Phillips, NU's Clarin cited as UAAP week's best

La Salle's Phillips, NU's Clarin cited as UAAP week's best

7 hours ago
Mike Phillips of the De La Salle Green Archers and Camille Clarin of the National University Lady Bulldogs delivered exceptional...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with