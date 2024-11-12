^

Sports

La Salle's Phillips, NU's Clarin cited as UAAP week's best

Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 12:44pm
La Salle's Phillips, NU's Clarin cited as UAAP week's best
NU star Camille Clarin (left) and Mike Phillips of La Salle.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Mike Phillips of the De La Salle Green Archers and Camille Clarin of the National University Lady Bulldogs delivered exceptional performances for their respective teams following the holiday break in the UAAP Season 87 basketball tournaments.

Providing a crucial boost to their teams' perfect weeks, Phillips and Clarin were voted as the Collegiate Press Corps’ (CPC) UAAP Players of the Week, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), for the period of November 3-10.

Phillips edged out FEU’s Mo Konateh, Adamson’s AJ Fransman and UST’s Nic Cabañero in a hotly contested vote for the weekly honor, which is supported Discovery Suites and World Balance as minor sponsors.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 15.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3.0 steals, and 1.0 block in DLSU’s 2-0 week, making him the top choice among reporters in the men’s tournament.

Phillips stepped up for the Green Archers against FEU, filling the void on a rare off night from reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao and recorded 17 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, five steals and two blocks in a hard-fought 58-53 victory.

“I’m just so happy with my role that coach [Topex Robinson] gave me," said Phillips, who scored 11 of his 17 points in the final quarter against the Tamaraws.

"I just try to be one of the leaders on the defense and the energy, and a lot of times I still struggle with my offensive end, and sometimes too much energy, and it’s not channeled the right way, but that’s why I trust in my teammates." 

Even as Quiambao found his usual lethal form, Phillips still followed up with another double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, along with an assist and a steal, in the defending champions’ 77-66 victory over their growing rivals, the UP Fighting Maroons.

Meanwhile, Clarin’s leadership has been pivotal in keeping the Lady Bulldogs undefeated as they approach the final stretch of the preliminary round.

The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in another perfect week for NU, highlighted by a 76-70 victory over archrivals UST. In that game, Clarin scored 21 points (18 in the first half), along with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and a block.

Clarin earned a unanimous vote, prevailing over standouts like Ateneo’s Sarah Makanjuola, DLSU’s Kyla Sunga, and UST’s Tacky Tacatac.

“I take big responsibility in being the captain. I know a lot of these girls look up to me. Not necessarily to score but just to lead the team, to keep us level-headed the whole game. So, I take that responsibility very highly," said Clarin, whose leadership has been key to the Lady Bulldogs’ victories in the preliminaries.

"And I know that even if I’m struggling, they have my back, so I gotta make sure I do that for them as well."

vuukle comment

CAMILLE CLARIN

MIKE PHILLIPS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MVP cites first-time champions

MVP cites first-time champions

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
TNT coach Chot Reyes said a highlight of the Tropa’s celebration after clinching the PBA Governors’ Cup championship...
Sports
fbtw
Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Blessings aplenty for Karl Eldrew Yulo.
Sports
fbtw

Another triple-double for Jokic

14 hours ago
Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists, Michael Porter Jr. hit a go-ahead floater with 6.5 seconds left and the host Denver Nuggets overcame a big night from Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving to beat Dallas...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts tap journeyman Akil Mitchell as PBA Commissioner's Cup import

Bolts tap journeyman Akil Mitchell as PBA Commissioner's Cup import

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Reigning PBA Philippine Cup champion Meralco will continue its quest for a maiden title in an import-flavored conference with...
Sports
fbtw

Big plans for JB next year

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
From the looks of brewing things, the coming year will mark several milestones in coach Joe Betancourt’s storybook life.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Top Filipina golfers gun for elusive TLPGA crown

Top Filipina golfers gun for elusive TLPGA crown

2 hours ago
The Filipina golfers are maintaining a balance of realism and optimism as they aim for a potential breakthrough at the Party...
Sports
fbtw
Japan, South Korea face away tests on road to 2026 FIFA World Cup

Japan, South Korea face away tests on road to 2026 FIFA World Cup

3 hours ago
Japan can take a major step toward the 2026 World Cup over the next week if it can negotiate away tests in Indonesia and China...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani nominated for MVP after historic campaign

Ohtani nominated for MVP after historic campaign

3 hours ago
Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani was named among the nominees for Major League Baseball's National League Most Valuable Player...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner collects year-end ATP trophy

Sinner collects year-end ATP trophy

4 hours ago
Jannik Sinner spent his first rest day at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) collecting the trophy for...
Sports
fbtw
Real-life Jinx's Safehouse marks celebration of Arcane&rsquo;s final season

Real-life Jinx's Safehouse marks celebration of Arcane’s final season

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
In celebration of the second and final season of Emmy award-winning series Arcane, Riot Games Philippines has partnered with Rumble...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with