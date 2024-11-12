La Salle's Phillips, NU's Clarin cited as UAAP week's best

MANILA, Philippines — Mike Phillips of the De La Salle Green Archers and Camille Clarin of the National University Lady Bulldogs delivered exceptional performances for their respective teams following the holiday break in the UAAP Season 87 basketball tournaments.

Providing a crucial boost to their teams' perfect weeks, Phillips and Clarin were voted as the Collegiate Press Corps’ (CPC) UAAP Players of the Week, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), for the period of November 3-10.

Phillips edged out FEU’s Mo Konateh, Adamson’s AJ Fransman and UST’s Nic Cabañero in a hotly contested vote for the weekly honor, which is supported Discovery Suites and World Balance as minor sponsors.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 15.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3.0 steals, and 1.0 block in DLSU’s 2-0 week, making him the top choice among reporters in the men’s tournament.

Phillips stepped up for the Green Archers against FEU, filling the void on a rare off night from reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao and recorded 17 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, five steals and two blocks in a hard-fought 58-53 victory.

“I’m just so happy with my role that coach [Topex Robinson] gave me," said Phillips, who scored 11 of his 17 points in the final quarter against the Tamaraws.

"I just try to be one of the leaders on the defense and the energy, and a lot of times I still struggle with my offensive end, and sometimes too much energy, and it’s not channeled the right way, but that’s why I trust in my teammates."

Even as Quiambao found his usual lethal form, Phillips still followed up with another double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, along with an assist and a steal, in the defending champions’ 77-66 victory over their growing rivals, the UP Fighting Maroons.

Meanwhile, Clarin’s leadership has been pivotal in keeping the Lady Bulldogs undefeated as they approach the final stretch of the preliminary round.

The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in another perfect week for NU, highlighted by a 76-70 victory over archrivals UST. In that game, Clarin scored 21 points (18 in the first half), along with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and a block.

Clarin earned a unanimous vote, prevailing over standouts like Ateneo’s Sarah Makanjuola, DLSU’s Kyla Sunga, and UST’s Tacky Tacatac.

“I take big responsibility in being the captain. I know a lot of these girls look up to me. Not necessarily to score but just to lead the team, to keep us level-headed the whole game. So, I take that responsibility very highly," said Clarin, whose leadership has been key to the Lady Bulldogs’ victories in the preliminaries.

"And I know that even if I’m struggling, they have my back, so I gotta make sure I do that for them as well."