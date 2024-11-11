Bolts tap journeyman Akil Mitchell as PBA Commissioner's Cup import

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning PBA Philippine Cup champion Meralco will continue its quest for a maiden title in an import-flavored conference with 6-foot-9 Akil Mitchell in tow.

The Bolts hope Mitchell, who has extensive experience from leagues in Europe, Puerto Rico and most recently China, will fill up their need for a strong inside presence in the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup that begins November 27.

“We expect him to play both ends of the court, play to his strengths, which is inside, having his motor turned on, rebound and defend,” Meralco coach Luigi Trillo told The STAR of their new reinforcement.

The 32-year-old Mitchell is the second American-Panamanian to beef up the Bolts after Tony Bishop in 2022. Bishop powered the Bolts to a runner-up finish behind Barangay Ginebra in the Governors’ Cup.

Mitchell arrived on the heels of Meralco’s exit in the quarterfinals of the Season 49-opening Governors' Cup.

The former Virginia standout is also expected to take the place of the Bolts' beloved resident import Allen Durham in the East Asia Super League along with DJ Kennedy. Three-time PBA Best Import Durham decided to hang up his sneakers after his last run with Meralco in the PBA and EASL.

In the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup, Mitchell will be up against towering reinforcements such as 7-foot Ryan Richards of Terrafirma, 6-foot-11 Kavell Bigby-Williams of NorthPort, 6-foot-10 Donovan Smith of Phoenix, 6-foot-9s Ed Davis of NLEX and Cheick Diallo of Converge.

Ricardo Ratliffe, who stands 6-foot-8, is set for his PBA return with Magnolia. As for back-to-back GC champ TNT and runner-up Ginebra, both are considering the possibility of bringing back Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Justin Brownlee, respectively.