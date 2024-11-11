^

Sports

Gonzaga, Bandala cop MVP plums in Governor's Cup tennis tilt

Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 11:10am
Gonzaga, Bandala cop MVP plums in Governor's Cup tennis tilt
Ayl Gonzaga (center) and Pete Bandala (right) hold their trophies as they pose with Zamboanga del Sur Sports head Alfredo Cimafranca after dominating the Governor’s Cup National Juniors Tennis Championships.

MANILA, Philippines — Ayl Gonzaga and Pete Bandala showcased their burgeoning tennis talents as they dominated the Governor’s Cup National Championships at the DAO Sports Complex in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur over the weekend.

Gonzaga, a 14-year-old from Castillejos, Zambales, proved unstoppable in her age group, dropping just five games over three matches and clinching the title with a decisive 6-1, 6-2 win over Vienna Cagas.

She also reached the finals in the 16-and-U division, narrowly losing to Lanao del Norte’s Anna Ragpala in a tightly contested match, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8, and finished as runner-up in the premier 18-and-U category against top-seed Sanschena Francisco from Sultan Kudarat, 6-3, 6-2.

Bandala, 16, from Dipolog City, claimed the boys' 16-and-U title with a solid 6-3, 6-2 victory over Deem Lanticse and reached the finals in the boys' 18-and-U category, where he lost to top seed Vinz Bering, also from Lanao del Norte, 6-4, 6-4.

Despite falling short of double-title victories, Gonzaga and Bandala earned MVP honors in the country’s longest talent-search presented by Dunlop and held as part of the Palawan Pawnshop’s sports program initiated by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The tournament saw other notable performances, including wins from Lanao del Norte’s Deem Lanticse, Prince Centino from Oroquieta City, Tangub City’s Zakari Obenza and Keuzaifah Ordiz in various age divisions. The event now heads to Zamboanga del Norte for the next leg from Nov. 14 to 18 in Dipolog City.

For details and listup, contact tournament director and PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development head Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Lanticse secured a 6-4, 1-1 (ret.) victory over Mikael Cuasito in the boys’ 14-and-U finals, Centino triumphed in the boys’ 12-and-U division, defeating Yvan Madrona 6-3, 6-3, while Obenza dominated the 10-and-U unisex category with a 4-1, 4-1 rout of Aizelle Libonfacil.

Ordiz, a homegrown talent, earned the girls’ 12-and-U title by overcoming Gene Libonfacil with a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline.

Gonzaga, meanwhile, added to her achievements by partnering with Denise Quiday to clinch the 14-and-U girls’ doubles title, while Prince Centino and Lanticse captured the boys’ doubles title.

In other age groups, Francisco and Ragpala teamed up to win the girls’ 18-and-U doubles title, with Earl Albaño and Kian Tilio emerging as champions in the boys’ class, while Aizelle Libonfacil and Obenza claimed the 10-and-U unisex doubles plum,

vuukle comment

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Blessings aplenty for Karl Eldrew Yulo.
Sports
fbtw
Forest Hills Chairman&rsquo;s Cup up

Forest Hills Chairman’s Cup up

12 hours ago
After undertaking several rehabilitation efforts on the golf course and upgrading facilities at the clubhouse, Forest Hills...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs, Lady Spikers dispute SSL crown

Lady Bulldogs, Lady Spikers dispute SSL crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Back-to-back champion National U booked a finals return in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas takes opener of MPBL South finals

Batangas takes opener of MPBL South finals

12 hours ago
Batangas ruled the boards and subdued Quezon Province, 75-69, on Saturday in Game One of their South Division Finals in the...
Sports
fbtw
Escamis lifts Mapua over CSB

Escamis lifts Mapua over CSB

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
With a defensive gem and the winning three-pointer from Clint Escamis in the last four seconds, Mapua squeezed past St. Benilde,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Suspicious behavior

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
You can never prove game-fixing or point-shaving.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao's 'Ligang Labas' stint okayed by La Salle

Quiambao's 'Ligang Labas' stint okayed by La Salle

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
La Salle star Kevin Quiambao confirmed reports that he played at a “Ligang Labas” game recently, but stressed...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs underscore 'one-game-at-a-time' mindset amid talks of sweep

Lady Bulldogs underscore 'one-game-at-a-time' mindset amid talks of sweep

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Despite being two games away from a season sweep, the National University Lady Bulldogs are “living in the moment”...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons knock Bulldogs out of UAAP semis contention

Falcons knock Bulldogs out of UAAP semis contention

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Final Four race is getting hotter and hotter.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with