Gonzaga, Bandala cop MVP plums in Governor's Cup tennis tilt

Ayl Gonzaga (center) and Pete Bandala (right) hold their trophies as they pose with Zamboanga del Sur Sports head Alfredo Cimafranca after dominating the Governor’s Cup National Juniors Tennis Championships.

MANILA, Philippines — Ayl Gonzaga and Pete Bandala showcased their burgeoning tennis talents as they dominated the Governor’s Cup National Championships at the DAO Sports Complex in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur over the weekend.

Gonzaga, a 14-year-old from Castillejos, Zambales, proved unstoppable in her age group, dropping just five games over three matches and clinching the title with a decisive 6-1, 6-2 win over Vienna Cagas.

She also reached the finals in the 16-and-U division, narrowly losing to Lanao del Norte’s Anna Ragpala in a tightly contested match, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8, and finished as runner-up in the premier 18-and-U category against top-seed Sanschena Francisco from Sultan Kudarat, 6-3, 6-2.

Bandala, 16, from Dipolog City, claimed the boys' 16-and-U title with a solid 6-3, 6-2 victory over Deem Lanticse and reached the finals in the boys' 18-and-U category, where he lost to top seed Vinz Bering, also from Lanao del Norte, 6-4, 6-4.

Despite falling short of double-title victories, Gonzaga and Bandala earned MVP honors in the country’s longest talent-search presented by Dunlop and held as part of the Palawan Pawnshop’s sports program initiated by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The tournament saw other notable performances, including wins from Lanao del Norte’s Deem Lanticse, Prince Centino from Oroquieta City, Tangub City’s Zakari Obenza and Keuzaifah Ordiz in various age divisions. The event now heads to Zamboanga del Norte for the next leg from Nov. 14 to 18 in Dipolog City.

For details and listup, contact tournament director and PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development head Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Lanticse secured a 6-4, 1-1 (ret.) victory over Mikael Cuasito in the boys’ 14-and-U finals, Centino triumphed in the boys’ 12-and-U division, defeating Yvan Madrona 6-3, 6-3, while Obenza dominated the 10-and-U unisex category with a 4-1, 4-1 rout of Aizelle Libonfacil.

Ordiz, a homegrown talent, earned the girls’ 12-and-U title by overcoming Gene Libonfacil with a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline.

Gonzaga, meanwhile, added to her achievements by partnering with Denise Quiday to clinch the 14-and-U girls’ doubles title, while Prince Centino and Lanticse captured the boys’ doubles title.

In other age groups, Francisco and Ragpala teamed up to win the girls’ 18-and-U doubles title, with Earl Albaño and Kian Tilio emerging as champions in the boys’ class, while Aizelle Libonfacil and Obenza claimed the 10-and-U unisex doubles plum,