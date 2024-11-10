^

Sports

Lee tests mettle in first overseas test at Party Golfers Open

Philstar.com
November 10, 2024 | 3:24pm
Lee tests mettle in first overseas test at Party Golfers Open
Jiwon Lee.
Pilipinas Golf

 

MANILA, Philippines -- Transitioning from amateur to professional ranks can be daunting for any athlete, especially for a young golfer moving up after an impressive junior stint.

However, Jiwon Lee has shown that with the right mindset, motivation and determination, success is within reach.

Following her win at her first Ladies Philippine Golf Tour event at Splendido Taal and an LPGT title as a junior golfer, Lee entered the professional scene with confidence.

Yet, the journey proved challenging as expectations grew. The 16-year-old found herself facing tougher competition, finishing tied for sixth in her next LPGT event at Forest Hills, placing 10th in Iloilo, securing a respectable fourth place in Bacolod, and ending in a tie for ninth in the weather-shortened final leg in Negros Occidental.

These results in the Visayas were an eye-opener for Lee. Determined to improve, she returned to the basics, refining her game in preparation for her first overseas tournament, the Party Golfers Ladies Open of the LPGA of Taiwan set to fire off on November 13 at the Lily Golf and Country Club in Hsinchu County.

"I’m so excited for this tournament as it is my first tournament abroad," said Lee, her eyes shining with the excitement of a new challenge.

But she’s aware of the heightened competition and pressure in the NT$5-million, 54-hole event.

“The anticipation is on another level, and the pressure adds up as well,” she admitted.

However, she has been working diligently to hone her swing and address areas of her game that needed improvement.

Joining Lee in the Taiwan tournament are other LPGT standouts, including Epson Tour player Pauline del Rosario, Asia Pacific Championship winner Princess Superal, and seasoned TLPGA competitor Daniella Uy. They will compete alongside LPGT regulars Florence Bisera, Marvi Monsalve, Mafy Singson, Chanelle Avaricio, Mikha Fortuna, Laurea Duque and LK Go.

Young amateurs like Lia Duque and sisters Mona and Lisa Sarines are also participating, looking to gain experience as they prepare for the 2025 Junior LPGT.

The competition promises to be tough, with an international field of skilled players, led by defending champion Ling-Jie Chen and top TLPGA campaigners such as Li-Ning Wang, Juliana Hung, Tsai Ching Tseng, Cheng Hsuan Shis, Ching Huang, and Hsin Lee.

Thailand's contingent, led by multi-titled PK Kongkraphan, also includes Chonlada Chayanun, Pawin Kawinpakorn, Supamas Sangchan, Nanthikam Raksachat, Kultida Pramphun, Saraporn Chamchoi and Wannasiri Sirisampant.

But Lee is determined to represent well, taking with her the lessons from her recent experiences and striving to make her mark on the international stage.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tamaraws fuel UAAP semis drive at expense of Blue Eagles

Tamaraws fuel UAAP semis drive at expense of Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws boosted their Final Four hopes in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
UE to appeal looming suspension on Momowei

UE to appeal looming suspension on Momowei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The University of the East Red Warriors will appeal the one-game suspension expected to be handed to big man Precious Momowei,...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws send Eagles on brink of elimination

Tamaraws send Eagles on brink of elimination

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Far Eastern U kept its Final Four hopes alive with a huge 65-54 win over Ateneo in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Tigers keep Warriors at bay to solidify hold on 4th place

Tigers keep Warriors at bay to solidify hold on 4th place

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers tightened their grip on the fourth spot of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
New Benilde recruit SJ Moore to strut stuff in Pinoyliga 'NEXT MAN cUP'

New Benilde recruit SJ Moore to strut stuff in Pinoyliga 'NEXT MAN cUP'

22 hours ago
The stage is set for powerhouse teams College of St. Benilde and De La Salle University to test their new recruits in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pelicans lose Williamson indefinitely to hamstring strain

Pelicans lose Williamson indefinitely to hamstring strain

4 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Blessings aplenty for Karl Eldrew Yulo.
Sports
fbtw
Tigers retain focus amid physical game vs Red Warriors

Tigers retain focus amid physical game vs Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Despite figuring in a physical battle against the University of the East Red Warriors on Wednesday evening, the University...
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Jazz get second win despite big night for Wemby

NBA: Jazz get second win despite big night for Wemby

6 hours ago
Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen added 20 as the Utah Jazz held off San Antonio 111-110 on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with