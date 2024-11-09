^

Pagdanganan's drive for consistency fuels Top 10 bid

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 9, 2024 | 1:07pm
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines putts on the 16th green during the first round of the LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 at Hoakalei Country Club on November 06, 2024 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan unleashed her signature power game at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii on Friday (Saturday Manila time), firing a blistering solid 67 to storm back into contention. 

Known for her long drives and fearless approach, Pagdanganan climbed to a share of 11th place in the third round of the $3-million LPGA event, setting herself up for a strong finish.

A. Lim Kim, the 2020 US Women's Open champion, showcased her skill with a remarkable hole-in-one on the ninth, propelling her to a sizzling five-under 67 and a 14-under 202 overall, securing her lead for the third consecutive day.

Kim, who opened her round with a 33, added birdies on the final two holes to cap off her impressive finish.

Nataliya Guseva briefly seized the solo lead with a strong front-nine 32 and held on with a birdie at No. 13. However, a late bogey on the 17th allowed Kim to regain the advantage.

Guseva finished with a 68, just one stroke behind Kim at 203, while Ryann O'Toole posted a 69 to reach a 205, keeping her in contention.

With her impressive third-round performance, Pagdanganan heads into the tournament's final day poised for a potential Top 10 finish. Yet, as the championship’s windup looms, the big-hitting Filipina faces a familiar challenge — her search for consistency.

Throughout her career, Pagdanganan has shown flashes of brilliance on the course, contending early in tournaments but often struggling to maintain that momentum in the final stages.

This pattern has defined her recent season as well, where despite her extraordinary power off the tee, she has found herself faltering at crucial moments. Her seventh-place finish at the Mizuho Americas Open remains her season’s best, a testament to her ability to compete with the world's best but also a reminder of the potential that has yet to be fully realized.

In Hawaii, her three-day performance at the Hoakalei Country Club mirrored her ongoing struggle for stability. A stunning opening-round 67 placed her at joint second, but a disappointing 75 in the second round saw her tumble down the leaderboard.

Yet, she showed resilience in the third round, rebounding with a bogey-free card that featured five birdies. Her round was marked by a steady string of pars before breaking out with back-to-back birdies from No. 5, followed by three more on the back nine.

This performance highlighted the ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan’s ability to bounce back after a difficult round, yet it also underscored the consistency she seeks. She has the potential to contend at the highest level, but her quest for a steady game remains a work in progress.

Finding that balance between power and precision will be crucial as she heads into the final round, determined to build on her momentum and close the tournament on a high note.

In contrast, compatriot Clariss Guce had a challenging round, unable to regain form after a solid start in the tournament. After opening with a 69 and following it up with a 72, the two-time Epson Tour winner stumbled to a 76 in the third round, dropping to joint 58th.

While she managed an early birdie on the par-5 first hole, her round unraveled with bogeys and a double bogey on the 16th, illustrating the challenges of maintaining form and focus under pressure.

For Pagdanganan, the journey toward a more consistent game is one that promises to be rewarding but requires patience and persistence. As she tees off in the final round, she remains within striking distance of a Top 10 finish – a result that would not only showcase her power but also reflect her growing resilience and commitment to refining her game.

A strong finish in Hawaii could mark a turning point, a step closer to realizing her potential as a formidable contender on the professional tour.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
