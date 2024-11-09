^

Sports

Hoey fades despite calmer conditions, but rebounds to save 70

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 9, 2024 | 12:12pm
Hoey fades despite calmer conditions, but rebounds to save 70
Rico Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at the TPC Summerlin on October 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Rico Hoey’s tournament took a dramatic turn at the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico, as the golfer struggled to sustain his impressive opening 67.

Despite calmer wind conditions, a challenging backside start on Friday saw Hoey slip from joint leader to a tie for 15th after posting a second-round 70.

Hoey finished strong, with a four-under 32 on the front side at El Cardonal, but an erratic start on the back nine left him with a challenging path forward. He opened with two steady pars before bogeying the 12th hole and then dropping two strokes on the par-4 13th.

Though he managed to recover somewhat with a birdie on the 14th, another bogey followed. A birdie on the par-5 18th helped him finish the back nine with a 38.

But Hoey showed flashes of his earlier form as he moved to the frontside, picking up birdies on Nos. 1, 5, 6, and 9 to complete the round with a respectable two-under card.

However, the rest of the field took full advantage of the favorable conditions, firing extremely low rounds that distanced themselves from a pack of pursuers, including Hoey.

Leading the charge was Nico Echevarria, who posted a scorching 63 to reach a 12-under 132, tying with Max Greyserman, who shot a 64.

Carson Young carded a 133 after a 61, while Dylan Wu followed with a 65 for a 134.

Maverick McNealy, Austin Eckroat, and Kelly Kraft all matched scores of 135, setting the stage for an intense weekend showdown.

While Hoey’s frontside performance hinted at his potential for a comeback, his shaky back nine loomed large, underscoring the challenge in his pursuit of a maiden PGA Tour title.

With two rounds remaining, the 29-year-old Filipino remains in the hunt, hoping to find the consistency he needs to rejoin the leaders and make a statement in the final stretch.

vuukle comment

GOLF

RICO HOEY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bronny slides to G-League

Bronny slides to G-League

13 hours ago
Bronny James, the 20-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been assigned by the Los Angeles Lakers to their G-League...
Sports
fbtw
Governor&rsquo;s Cup in Pagadian on

Governor’s Cup in Pagadian on

13 hours ago
Junior tennis went full swing as the Governor’s Cup National Championships came off the wraps Thursday at the DAO Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Ramirez: The Filipino freediving phenom

Ramirez: The Filipino freediving phenom

13 hours ago
In the vibrant waters off Mabini, Batangas, where the ocean depth mirrors the sky’s limitless expanse, a young Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Barba relishes new role for Lyceum

Barba relishes new role for Lyceum

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Lyceum’s John Barba gave up his starting position to come off the bench and have a clearer and better shot at contributing...
Sports
fbtw

7-foot import boards Dyip

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
The sky’s the limit for imports in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup starting Nov. 27 and with no height restriction, the door is wide open for towering giants to storm the hardcourt.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Six-month PVL All-Filipino unfolds

Six-month PVL All-Filipino unfolds

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Akari and Galeries Tower will break the ice when the Premier Volleyball League takes a giant leap with a breakthrough six-month...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek out of ATP Finals

Swiatek out of ATP Finals

13 hours ago
World number two Iga Swiatek was eliminated from the WTA Finals on Thursday after Barbora Krejcikova defeated Coco Gauff to...
Sports
fbtw
NU, FEU dispute finals slot

NU, FEU dispute finals slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Three-peat seeking National U aims to move closer to the coveted goal when it takes on unbeaten Far Eastern U in the knockout...
Sports
fbtw

Stronger and stronger

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
The second leg of The Asian Tournament Winter Tournament shows how quickly things can get even better. After a turnaround of just days after a very successful one-week first leg in Passi City, Iloilo, TAT has even...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with