Hoey fades despite calmer conditions, but rebounds to save 70
MANILA, Philippines -- Rico Hoey’s tournament took a dramatic turn at the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico, as the golfer struggled to sustain his impressive opening 67.
Despite calmer wind conditions, a challenging backside start on Friday saw Hoey slip from joint leader to a tie for 15th after posting a second-round 70.
Hoey finished strong, with a four-under 32 on the front side at El Cardonal, but an erratic start on the back nine left him with a challenging path forward. He opened with two steady pars before bogeying the 12th hole and then dropping two strokes on the par-4 13th.
Though he managed to recover somewhat with a birdie on the 14th, another bogey followed. A birdie on the par-5 18th helped him finish the back nine with a 38.
But Hoey showed flashes of his earlier form as he moved to the frontside, picking up birdies on Nos. 1, 5, 6, and 9 to complete the round with a respectable two-under card.
However, the rest of the field took full advantage of the favorable conditions, firing extremely low rounds that distanced themselves from a pack of pursuers, including Hoey.
Leading the charge was Nico Echevarria, who posted a scorching 63 to reach a 12-under 132, tying with Max Greyserman, who shot a 64.
Carson Young carded a 133 after a 61, while Dylan Wu followed with a 65 for a 134.
Maverick McNealy, Austin Eckroat, and Kelly Kraft all matched scores of 135, setting the stage for an intense weekend showdown.
While Hoey’s frontside performance hinted at his potential for a comeback, his shaky back nine loomed large, underscoring the challenge in his pursuit of a maiden PGA Tour title.
With two rounds remaining, the 29-year-old Filipino remains in the hunt, hoping to find the consistency he needs to rejoin the leaders and make a statement in the final stretch.
