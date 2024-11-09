Hoey fades despite calmer conditions, but rebounds to save 70

Rico Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at the TPC Summerlin on October 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines -- Rico Hoey’s tournament took a dramatic turn at the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico, as the golfer struggled to sustain his impressive opening 67.

Despite calmer wind conditions, a challenging backside start on Friday saw Hoey slip from joint leader to a tie for 15th after posting a second-round 70.

Hoey finished strong, with a four-under 32 on the front side at El Cardonal, but an erratic start on the back nine left him with a challenging path forward. He opened with two steady pars before bogeying the 12th hole and then dropping two strokes on the par-4 13th.

Though he managed to recover somewhat with a birdie on the 14th, another bogey followed. A birdie on the par-5 18th helped him finish the back nine with a 38.

But Hoey showed flashes of his earlier form as he moved to the frontside, picking up birdies on Nos. 1, 5, 6, and 9 to complete the round with a respectable two-under card.

However, the rest of the field took full advantage of the favorable conditions, firing extremely low rounds that distanced themselves from a pack of pursuers, including Hoey.

Leading the charge was Nico Echevarria, who posted a scorching 63 to reach a 12-under 132, tying with Max Greyserman, who shot a 64.

Carson Young carded a 133 after a 61, while Dylan Wu followed with a 65 for a 134.

Maverick McNealy, Austin Eckroat, and Kelly Kraft all matched scores of 135, setting the stage for an intense weekend showdown.

While Hoey’s frontside performance hinted at his potential for a comeback, his shaky back nine loomed large, underscoring the challenge in his pursuit of a maiden PGA Tour title.

With two rounds remaining, the 29-year-old Filipino remains in the hunt, hoping to find the consistency he needs to rejoin the leaders and make a statement in the final stretch.