Lady Spikers oust Golden Tigresses to enter Shakeyâ€™s Super League finals

Lady Spikers oust Golden Tigresses to enter Shakey’s Super League finals

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 2:55pm
Games on Saturday
(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)
3:30 p.m. – Ateneo vs UE (classification)
6 p.m. – FEU vs NU (semis) 

MANILA, Philippines — Unbeaten La Salle escaped with a thrilling 26-28, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13 win over University of Santo Tomas to barge into the finals of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Former UAAP Most Valuable Player Angel Canino and SSL National Invitationals MVP Shevana Laput formed a lethal duo to take the Lady Spikers home and closer to a redemption bid after a runner-up finish to back-to-back champion National University in the inaugural season.

La Salle, undefeated in eight games, will face either rival NU or fellow unbeaten Far Eastern University – which will clash on Saturday in the best-of-three finals next Friday.

Laput fired 19 points on 15 hits, two aces and two blocks, Canino had 17 on 16 attacks while Provido joined the party with 12 points for the wards of coach Ramil de Jesus.

Sister of PBA cager James Laput from Magnolia, the 6-foot-2 Laput scored four from her total output in the decider, where the Lady Spikers pulled away to 14-11 from a slim 11-10 lead.

Angge Poyos tried to unleash one rally for the Golden Tigresses but Canino fired a long bomb at the backrow for the gritty win.

“I just knew I had to step up. I had to be there for my team and be that reliable player for them. I hope that it showed in the court and I hope that my team will continue to rely on me and see me as an Ate for them,” said Laput.

“I know that it was a team effort. It’s always a team effort and not just one person who finishes the points and gets the MVP of the match. All of us are MVPs right now.”

Poyos scored 22 points, including eight in the rubber set, as Regina Jurado and Jonna Perdido had 10 each but to no avail for the Golden Tigresses, who were relegated to the bronze medal match after a runner-up finish in the UAAP and a championship in the V. League.

Meanwhile, NCAA champion St. Benilde made short work of University of the Philippines, 25-19, 25-14, 25-20, in the first phase of the classification round.

The Lady Blazers will battle the winner between Ateneo and University of the East for fifth place as UP takes on the loser for seventh place.

