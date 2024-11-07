^

Pagdanganan powers through par-5s to trail by one after 67

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 1:59pm
Pagdanganan powers through par-5s to trail by one after 67
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines reacts to a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 at Hoakalei Country Club on November 06, 2024 in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan showcased her trademark power at the Hoakalei Country Club, carding a five-under 67 to finish just one shot behind former major champion A. Lim Kim in the first round of the Lotte Championship in Oahu, Hawaii on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time).

The Filipino powerhouse set the tone with four birdies on the opening six holes, charging up the leaderboard in the $3-million LPGA tournament.

Pagdanganan, backed by ICTSI, went out in a blistering 32 on the front nine but encountered challenges toward the finish. Despite bogeys on the 16th and 17th, however, she rebounded with a clutch birdie on the closing par-5 18th to complete her 32-35 round.

She shares second place with Ruixin Liu, Polly Mack and Perrine Delacour, all trailing Kim, the 2020 US Women’s Open champion, who leads the pack with a 66 after a stellar eagle-birdie start.

US-based Filipina Clariss Guce also impressed with a 69, netting her a share of 10th place. She recovered from a slow start with four birdies, including a finishing birdie on the 17th to offset a lone bogey.

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina, whose campaign is also supported by the world’s top port operator, fought back from a rough start on the back nine, delivering a front-nine 32 highlighted by a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 third hole for a 70 and a spot in 23rd.

Pagdanganan’s day included domination of the par-5 holes. She birdied Nos. 3, 5 and 6, and after a bogey setback on the closing stretch, she finished with a strong birdie on the 18th.

On the other hand, Guce’s birdie-heavy back nine allowed her to stay in the hunt, narrowly missing a joint-sixth finish with a par on the final hole.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
