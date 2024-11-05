^

Sports

Pirates thwart Stags to stay afloat

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 2:43pm
Pirates thwart Stags to stay afloat
LPU captain Renz Villegas (right) waxed hot with 25 points.
NCAA / GMA-7

Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. - EAC vs San Beda

2:30 p.m. - UPHSD vs Mapua

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University coach Gilbert Malabanan had already mapped out a plan that he hoped would neutralize San Sebastian College’s run-and-gun game — attack inside relentlessly.

It worked.

Drawing strength from its height and heft, the Pirates rammed the smaller Stags, 93-85, Tuesday to keep their ship afloat in the tight NCAA Season 100 Final Four race at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

LPU’s persistence to pound it inside produced Malabanan the desired results as it forced SSC-R to foul aplenty that led to the latter making a killing from the foul line where it drilled in 27 of the 38 it attempted there.

“The game plan talaga is attack and attack. Tinitignan din kasi namin ano weaknesses ng kalaban at ang Baste (SSC) — wala masyado shot blocker,” said Malabanan.

“We took advantage of it,” he added.

LPU captain Renz Villegas waxed hot with 25 points while John Barba contributed 20 in helping power the Pirates to their seventh victory against eight setbacks and back in the semis hunt.

“Si Renz talagang consistent,” said Malabanan.

The Stags sputtered to 4-11.

The scores:

LPU 93 – Villegas 25, Barba 20, Peñafiel 10, Montaño 9, Guadaña 8, Panelo 6, Cunanan 4, Versoza 4, Daileg 3, Aviles 2, Moralejo 2, Caduyac 0.

San Sebastian 85 – Felebrico 18, Aguilar 14, Are 12, Escobido 12, Velasco 6, R. Gabat 5, L. Gabat 4, Pascual 4, Barroga 3, Suico 3, Lintol 2, Cruz 2, Maliwat 0, Ramilo 0, Ricio 0.

Quarterscores: 16-17; 40-33; 71-50; 93-85.

vuukle comment

LYCEUM

NCAA

PIRATES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Batang Pinoy, Para Games to be tackled at PSA Forum

Batang Pinoy, Para Games to be tackled at PSA Forum

22 hours ago
Two upcoming grassroots events of the Philippine Sports Commission will be discussed in the Philippine Sportswriters Association...
Sports
fbtw
Pirates resume NCAA semis bid

Pirates resume NCAA semis bid

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University will try to claw its way back into Final Four contention as it battles a scrappy San...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy paddlers dominant overall Championships

Pinoy paddlers dominant overall Championships

1 day ago
Ending with a flourish, the Philippines bagged the overall title in the ICF Dragon Boat World Championships here on a calm,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines IX scores EABC sweep, five-peat

Philippines IX scores EABC sweep, five-peat

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines smothered Hong Kong, 9-2, yesterday to complete a sweet sweep and a five-peat feat in the East Asia Baseball...
Sports
fbtw
Kings roll, level series at 2-2

Kings roll, level series at 2-2

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
To pull even with TNT, Barangay Ginebra did something that’s not been done throughout the PBA Governors’ Cup –...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ailing Spurs coach Popovich reportedly out indefinitely

Ailing Spurs coach Popovich reportedly out indefinitely

4 hours ago
San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich will miss the Spurs' two-game road trip starting Monday (Tuesday Manila time) due to a health...
Sports
fbtw
Sportsman Lafferty Manila-bound for brand-building conference

Sportsman Lafferty Manila-bound for brand-building conference

5 hours ago
Global CEO and sports coach James Michael Lafferty will be returning to Manila for a one-day business conference on brand-building...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Batangas, South Cotabato headed to decider

MPBL: Batangas, South Cotabato headed to decider

5 hours ago
Batangas sped away in the third quarter and withstood South Cotabato's final assault to prevail, 81-79, late Monday to force...
Sports
fbtw
With Mbappe gone, misfiring PSG under pressure in Champions League

With Mbappe gone, misfiring PSG under pressure in Champions League

5 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe was always going to leave an enormous void when he left Paris Saint-Germain, and the French side is struggling...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with