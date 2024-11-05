Pirates thwart Stags to stay afloat

Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

11 a.m. - EAC vs San Beda

2:30 p.m. - UPHSD vs Mapua

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University coach Gilbert Malabanan had already mapped out a plan that he hoped would neutralize San Sebastian College’s run-and-gun game — attack inside relentlessly.

It worked.

Drawing strength from its height and heft, the Pirates rammed the smaller Stags, 93-85, Tuesday to keep their ship afloat in the tight NCAA Season 100 Final Four race at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

LPU’s persistence to pound it inside produced Malabanan the desired results as it forced SSC-R to foul aplenty that led to the latter making a killing from the foul line where it drilled in 27 of the 38 it attempted there.

“The game plan talaga is attack and attack. Tinitignan din kasi namin ano weaknesses ng kalaban at ang Baste (SSC) — wala masyado shot blocker,” said Malabanan.

“We took advantage of it,” he added.

LPU captain Renz Villegas waxed hot with 25 points while John Barba contributed 20 in helping power the Pirates to their seventh victory against eight setbacks and back in the semis hunt.

“Si Renz talagang consistent,” said Malabanan.

The Stags sputtered to 4-11.

The scores:

LPU 93 – Villegas 25, Barba 20, Peñafiel 10, Montaño 9, Guadaña 8, Panelo 6, Cunanan 4, Versoza 4, Daileg 3, Aviles 2, Moralejo 2, Caduyac 0.

San Sebastian 85 – Felebrico 18, Aguilar 14, Are 12, Escobido 12, Velasco 6, R. Gabat 5, L. Gabat 4, Pascual 4, Barroga 3, Suico 3, Lintol 2, Cruz 2, Maliwat 0, Ramilo 0, Ricio 0.

Quarterscores: 16-17; 40-33; 71-50; 93-85.