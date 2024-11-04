PVL syncs schedule with national team training

Premier Volleyball League players and officials pose for posterity during the All-Filipino Conference kickoff presser at the Novotel on Monday.

MANILA, Philippines — The days of Philippine volleyball finding a hard time forming a true national team is now over.

This after the Premier Volleyball League synced its schedule with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation to allow national team players to fully train without worries of conflict of activities with their mother clubs.

“I think this is a big decision for the PVL to have its longest season — six months. This is a correct way, decision because all club tournaments are really six months, starts in October and ends in May,” PNVF president Ramon Suzara said during the launching of the newly rebooted PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Novotel Monday.

“I congratulate the PVL, all the teams for supporting the Alas Pilipinas. We were able to produce two bronze medals last year,” he added.

The PVL has rebooted its scheduled and turned it from a few months long tournament to six months, with the new conferencel set to unfurl Saturday at the PhilSports Arena and end by May.

“The PVL has always been supportive of the Philippine team from the start,” said PVL president Ricky Palou, who was also with league commissioner Sherwin Malonzo and Cignal TV’s Mico Halili during the presser.

The synchronization meant that the PVL its players from Alas Pilipinas to get to suit up with their mother teams including rookies Thea Gagate and Julia Coronel with ZUS Coffee and Galeries Tower, respectively.

It would also mean that the Alas members can fully train unimpeded as PVL should take a break during times when the Nationals have international tournaments.

Also, the winner of the PVL AFC will represent the country in AVC Champions League, formerly Asian Club Championship, in Seoul, South Korea next year, with the league shouldering everything except the two imports allowed. The cost for the reinforcements will be carried by the eventual club that will get the honor to represent the country.

The PVL will also have the PNVF’s Yul Benosa as director delegate to raise the level of officiating in the league.

In the same breath, the league will also tap international referees from other Asian countries in the semis and finals to ensure the fairness in officiating.

In all, Malonzo said the PVL AFC will have a maximum of 103 games using a unique format with all 12 member squads having equal chances of making the eight-team playoffs, which will culminate in the best-of-three finale.

“It’s going to be exciting, everybody will get an opportunity to make the playoffs,” he said.