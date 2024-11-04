^

Sports

PVL syncs schedule with national team training

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 4, 2024 | 2:34pm
PVL syncs schedule with national team training
Premier Volleyball League players and officials pose for posterity during the All-Filipino Conference kickoff presser at the Novotel on Monday.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — The days of Philippine volleyball finding a hard time forming a true national team is now over.

This after the Premier Volleyball League synced its schedule with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation to allow national team players to fully train without worries of conflict of activities with their mother clubs.

“I think this is a big decision for the PVL to have its longest season — six months. This is a correct way, decision because all club tournaments are really six months, starts in October and ends in May,” PNVF president Ramon Suzara said during the launching of the newly rebooted PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Novotel Monday.

“I congratulate the PVL, all the teams for supporting the Alas Pilipinas. We were able to produce two bronze medals last year,” he added.

The PVL has rebooted its scheduled and turned it from a few months long tournament to six months, with the new conferencel set to unfurl Saturday at the PhilSports Arena and end by May.

“The PVL has always been supportive of the Philippine team from the start,” said PVL president Ricky Palou, who was also with league commissioner Sherwin Malonzo and Cignal TV’s Mico Halili during the presser.

The synchronization meant that the PVL its players from Alas Pilipinas to get to suit up with their mother teams including rookies Thea Gagate and Julia Coronel with ZUS Coffee and Galeries Tower, respectively.

It would also mean that the Alas members can fully train unimpeded as PVL should take a break during times when the Nationals have international tournaments.

Also, the winner of the PVL AFC will represent the country in AVC Champions League, formerly Asian Club Championship, in Seoul, South Korea next year, with the league shouldering everything except the two imports allowed. The cost for the reinforcements will be carried by the eventual club that will get the honor to represent the country.

The PVL will also have the PNVF’s Yul Benosa as director delegate to raise the level of officiating in the league.

In the same breath, the league will also tap international referees from other Asian countries in the semis and finals to ensure the fairness in officiating.

In all, Malonzo said the PVL AFC will have a maximum of 103 games using a unique format with all 12 member squads having equal chances of making the eight-team playoffs, which will culminate in the best-of-three finale.

“It’s going to be exciting, everybody will get an opportunity to make the playoffs,” he said.

vuukle comment

PNVF

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo family receives P1M from Chavit

Yulo family receives P1M from Chavit

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Politician, businessman and sportsman Chavit Singson is pushing for the renewed ties between double Olympic gold medalist...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines IX scores EABC sweep, five-peat

Philippines IX scores EABC sweep, five-peat

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Philippines smothered Hong Kong, 9-2, yesterday to complete a sweet sweep and a five-peat feat in the East Asia Baseball...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, FEU gain SSL semis

La Salle, FEU gain SSL semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Fancied UAAP bets La Salle and Far Eastern scored contrasting wins and rolled into the semifinals of the Shakey’s Super...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy paddlers dominant overall Championships

Pinoy paddlers dominant overall Championships

15 hours ago
Ending with a flourish, the Philippines bagged the overall title in the ICF Dragon Boat World Championships here on a calm,...
Sports
fbtw
Ballado, Castigador shine

Ballado, Castigador shine

15 hours ago
Jayden Reece Ballado and Anthony Bjorn Castigador delivered impressive performances, each capturing two titles for MVP honors...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mavericks ride hot start to big victory over Magic

Mavericks ride hot start to big victory over Magic

3 hours ago
Luka Doncic scored 14 of his 32 points in the first quarter as the Dallas Mavericks got off to a hot start en route to a 108-85...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile's Harame Bro gets early boot in 2024 Global Championship

PUBG Mobile's Harame Bro gets early boot in 2024 Global Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Filipino PUBG Mobile team Harame Bro ended its PUBG Mobile 2024 Global Championship (PMGC) run after suffering an early elimination...
Sports
fbtw
Sydney becomes 7th world marathon major

Sydney becomes 7th world marathon major

5 hours ago
Sydney was elevated on Monday to the World Marathon Majors, joining the likes of London, New York and Boston at the pinnacle...
Sports
fbtw
'Insane', 'invaluable' Verstappen moves to brink of world title

'Insane', 'invaluable' Verstappen moves to brink of world title

7 hours ago
Max Verstappen was described as "insane" and "invaluable" after delivering one of the greatest wet weather drives to win the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with