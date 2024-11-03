^

San Miguel's Fajardo cops 11th PBA Best Player of the Conference plum

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 3, 2024 | 8:32pm
San Miguel's Fajardo cops 11th PBA Best Player of the Conference plum
TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (left)and San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo (right) won the Best Import and the Best Player of the Conference Award.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines -- Another one for The Kraken. 

June Mar Fajardo brought home his record-extending 11th overall Best Player of the Conference award after being named as the top local in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

He received the award on Sunday before Game 4 of the Finals between Barangay Ginebra and the TNT Tropang Giga.

The 6-foot-10 center tallied a total of 44.8 statistical points in the Governors’ Cup, but his San Miguel Beermen failed to make the Finals. He averaged 21.0 points, 16.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.

All-in-all, Fajardo recorded 465 points off statistics, 476 points off media votes and 48 player votes for a total of 989 points.

Coming in second was Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar with 664 total points. He had 335 statistical points, 252 points from media votes and 77 player votes.

He was followed by teammate Scottie Thompson with 465 points. NorthPort Batang Pier’s Arvin Tolentino (421 points), NLEX Road Warriors’ Robert Bolick (401 points) and San Miguel’s CJ Perez (366 points) rounded up the Best Player of the Conference race.

Meanwhile, TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson brought home his second Best Import award.

He ended up with 57.4 SPs as he averaged 28.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game through the semifinals.

In total, he recorded 663 points off stats, 491 points from the media and 67 votes from players for a total of 1,221.

Coming in second was Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee, who had 28.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks a contest. He had 588 points from stats, 266 media votes and 93 player votes for a total of 947.

Rain or Shine’s Aaron Fuller (590 points) and San Miguel’s EJ Anosike (548 points) completed the Best Import race cast.

