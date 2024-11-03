^

Celtics keep cool, clobber Hornets

The Philippine Star
November 3, 2024 | 12:00am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a three point shot during the fourth quarter of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 04, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Dustin Satloff / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA champion Boston Celtics, fueled by 32 points from Jayson Tatum, bounced back from an overtime defeat with a gritty 124-109 victory over the Hornets in Charlotte on Friday.

Tatum added 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and Jaylen Brown scored 25 points with six rebounds and five assists in a physical game that saw tensions erupt in the fourth quarter when former Celtic Grant Williams sent Tatum sprawling with a shoulder-to-shoulder check.

Williams was ejected, but Brown and others were clearly angered.

Less than a minute later, LaMelo ball was assessed a flagrant foul for crowding in under Tatum as the Celtics star attempted a three-pointer, and Charlotte’s Miles Bridges was ejected in the final minutes for punching the ball.

It all could make for fireworks when the teams face off again on Saturday, but Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla wasn’t fazed.

“I loved it,” said Mazzulla, who received a technical foul as did his Hornets counterpart Charles Lee. “It was tremendous.”

