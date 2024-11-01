Booker scores 40 as Suns storm back to beat Clippers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket between Terance Mann #14 and Nicolas Batum #33 of the LA Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome on October 31, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Harry How/Getty Images/AFP NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

MANILA, Philippines -- Devin Booker exploded for 40 points as the Phoenix Suns rallied from 21 points down to edge the Los Angeles Clippers, 125-119, Friday (Manila time) at the Intuit Dome in California.

Booker finished on 11-of-18 shooting from the field and 13-of-15 from the free throw line. He also had eight assists and five rebounds to go with three steals.

The Clippers led by 21 points, 77-56, early on in the third quarter after a deuce by Ivica Zubac.

In the next 10 minutes, though, the Suns stormed back and tied the game up at 91 after a tip-in by Mason Plumlee that capped a 35-14 run.

Phoenix was able to overtake Los Angeles, 99-95, after back-to-back 3-pointers by Ryan Dunn and Royce O’Neale.

The Clippers then unleashed seven straight points punctuated by a triple by Nic Batum to go up anew, 102-99.

However, the Suns retook the lead thanks to the stellar play of Booker, Dunn and Tyus Jones, 105-102, with six minutes remaining.

While a Harden triple put the contest at a 105-all deadlock, a 10-2 blitz put the game firmly in the Suns’ hands, 115-107, after an O’Neale layup with 2:42 to go.

Harden tried to tow the Clippers back, cutting the lead to three, 112-115, but O’Neale hit a dagger trey with 44.3 left to ice the game, 118-112.

O’Neale backstopped Booker with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Kevin Durant had 18 markers and five boards.

Harden finished with a triple-double of 25 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds but had six turnovers. Norman Powell and Zubac had 23 and 22 markers, respectively.

The Suns rose to 4-1 this season, while the Clippers dropped to 2-3 and are still winless at the new Intuit Dome.