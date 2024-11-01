^

Booker scores 40 as Suns storm back to beat Clippers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 2:03pm
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket between Terance Mann #14 and Nicolas Batum #33 of the LA Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome on October 31, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Harry How/Getty Images/AFP NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Photo by Harry How / Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Devin Booker exploded for 40 points as the Phoenix Suns rallied from 21 points down to edge the Los Angeles Clippers, 125-119, Friday (Manila time) at the Intuit Dome in California.

Booker finished on 11-of-18 shooting from the field and 13-of-15 from the free throw line. He also had eight assists and five rebounds to go with three steals.

The Clippers led by 21 points, 77-56, early on in the third quarter after a deuce by Ivica Zubac.

In the next 10 minutes, though, the Suns stormed back and tied the game up at 91 after a tip-in by Mason Plumlee that capped a 35-14 run.

Phoenix was able to overtake Los Angeles, 99-95, after back-to-back 3-pointers by Ryan Dunn and Royce O’Neale.

The Clippers then unleashed seven straight points punctuated by a triple by Nic Batum to go up anew, 102-99.

However, the Suns retook the lead thanks to the stellar play of Booker, Dunn and Tyus Jones, 105-102, with six minutes remaining.

While a Harden triple put the contest at a 105-all deadlock, a 10-2 blitz put the game firmly in the Suns’ hands, 115-107, after an O’Neale layup with 2:42 to go.

Harden tried to tow the Clippers back, cutting the lead to three, 112-115, but O’Neale hit a dagger trey with 44.3 left to ice the game, 118-112.

O’Neale backstopped Booker with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Kevin Durant had 18 markers and five boards.

Harden finished with a triple-double of 25 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds but had six turnovers. Norman Powell and Zubac had 23 and 22 markers, respectively.

The Suns rose to 4-1 this season, while the Clippers dropped to 2-3 and are still winless at the new Intuit Dome.

