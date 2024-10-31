^

Sports

With UAAP semis bonus within reach, Maroons vow to go all out

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 4:04pm
With UAAP semis bonus within reach, Maroons vow to go all out
UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- On the cusp of a twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, expect the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons to work harder the rest of the way.

UP inched closer to finishing in the top two of the standings after blasting the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 75-47, on Wednesday.

They are now holding a 9-1 win-loss record in the season.

After the game, Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde said that the team still has a lot to work on moving forward.

“Well, expect na we will work harder, I mean as to improve the team and dahan-dahan pa. I think we have four games pa kung hindi ako nagkakamali,” he told reporters.

“You know, each game would be a stepping stone for us to be better and importante lang we should be healthy as a team then in a way, slowly, slowly, we'll still improve,” he added.

UP led by just two, 17-15, at the end of the first quarter before outsourcing Ateneo 49-25 in the next two quarters. The lead grew to as much as 30 points.

Monteverde said that the team’s hunger has been there since Day 1.

“We wouldn't call it complacency. Siguro syempre tao rin, minsan may mga times na trying to be ready for a game but sometimes things would not fall sa gusto mo. But then again, yun yung maganda sa basketball for me, kumbaga yung mga nangyaring ganun would make us stronger,” he said.

“Each player would develop his character while playing. So sa amin, siguro kung anong dumating, basta kami we'll just have to do our best to be ready, focus sa mga upcoming games namin and how we adjust to it, you know, yun ang importante samin,” he added.

The Fighting Maroons will try to keep it rolling against the National University Bulldogs on Sunday, 3:30 p.m., at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hollis-Jefferson drops 37 points as Tropang Giga go 2-0 vs Gin Kings

Hollis-Jefferson drops 37 points as Tropang Giga go 2-0 vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson erupted for 37 points to aid the TNT Tropang Giga to a 96-84 win over Barangay Ginebra for a 2-0 lead...
Sports
fbtw
Durham calls it a career

Durham calls it a career

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
PBA fans have seen the last of one of the most dominant imports of recent years, Allen Durham of Meralco.
Sports
fbtw
Seething rivalry

Seething rivalry

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The raging rivalry between TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee is the underlying...
Sports
fbtw
Loyzaga throws hat in POC elections

Loyzaga throws hat in POC elections

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
It will be cycling’s Abraham Tolentino and baseball’s Chito Loyzaga for the Philippine Olympic Committee presidency...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons disarm Warriors

Falcons disarm Warriors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Adamson got a shot in the arm with a gutsy 45-37 win over University of the East to stay in the thick of the Final Four race...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vietnam eyes upset win vs Thailand 2024 AFF Women's Futsal tilt

Vietnam eyes upset win vs Thailand 2024 AFF Women's Futsal tilt

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Coming into the 2024 AFF Women’s Futsal Championship that will be held at the PhilSports Arena from November 16-21,...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Player of the Week Lawrence Mangubat helps Mapua secure semis spot

NCAA Player of the Week Lawrence Mangubat helps Mapua secure semis spot

5 hours ago
Mapua University has officially entered the Final Four race of the NCAA Season 100 men’s basketball tournament, and...
Sports
fbtw
Red Warriors edge Eaglets in Pinoyliga Juniors Cup

Red Warriors edge Eaglets in Pinoyliga Juniors Cup

6 hours ago
University of the East claimed its second straight win in as many games as it defeated Ateneo, 74-67, in the Pinoyliga Juniors...
Sports
fbtw
Mobile Legends to headline 33rd SEA Games esports event

Mobile Legends to headline 33rd SEA Games esports event

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Moonton Games and the Thailand E-Sports Federation have announced that Mobile Legends Bang Bang will headline the esports...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen under scrutiny in defense of reputation, title in Sao Paulo

Verstappen under scrutiny in defense of reputation, title in Sao Paulo

6 hours ago
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen will be a focus of intensified scrutiny this weekend when he seeks to defend his...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with