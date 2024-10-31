With UAAP semis bonus within reach, Maroons vow to go all out

MANILA, Philippines -- On the cusp of a twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, expect the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons to work harder the rest of the way.

UP inched closer to finishing in the top two of the standings after blasting the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 75-47, on Wednesday.

They are now holding a 9-1 win-loss record in the season.

After the game, Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde said that the team still has a lot to work on moving forward.

“Well, expect na we will work harder, I mean as to improve the team and dahan-dahan pa. I think we have four games pa kung hindi ako nagkakamali,” he told reporters.

“You know, each game would be a stepping stone for us to be better and importante lang we should be healthy as a team then in a way, slowly, slowly, we'll still improve,” he added.

UP led by just two, 17-15, at the end of the first quarter before outsourcing Ateneo 49-25 in the next two quarters. The lead grew to as much as 30 points.

Monteverde said that the team’s hunger has been there since Day 1.

“We wouldn't call it complacency. Siguro syempre tao rin, minsan may mga times na trying to be ready for a game but sometimes things would not fall sa gusto mo. But then again, yun yung maganda sa basketball for me, kumbaga yung mga nangyaring ganun would make us stronger,” he said.

“Each player would develop his character while playing. So sa amin, siguro kung anong dumating, basta kami we'll just have to do our best to be ready, focus sa mga upcoming games namin and how we adjust to it, you know, yun ang importante samin,” he added.

The Fighting Maroons will try to keep it rolling against the National University Bulldogs on Sunday, 3:30 p.m., at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.