Red Warriors edge Eaglets in Pinoyliga Juniors Cup

MANILA, Philippines — University of the East claimed its second straight win in as many games as it defeated Ateneo, 74-67, in the Pinoyliga Juniors Cup last Sunday at the Enderun College Gym in Taguig City.

Jean Varole powered the Junior Warriors with 14 points and nine rebounds, while John Alejandro and Jamal Diaz contributed 10 points apiece. Alejandro had a double-double performance as he also collared 11 rebounds.

Alfonso Tan led the Eaglets with 17 points, while Jaym Leal and Ziv Espinas — son of former PBA player and 2004 NCAA Rookie-MVP awardee Gabby Espinas — each had 11 points.

The win pushed UE in a tie for the early lead with Mapua and San Beda. Ateneo, meanwhile, had been denied a victory in its debut game in this first season of the Juniors Cup of Pinoyliga, which is being organized by Prime Edge Marketing.

The Red Cubs also won for the second time as they stunned archrival and NCAA defending champion Letran Squires, 74-71. MJ Vailoces led San Beda with 21 points and eight boards.

The setback dropped Letran to 0-2, tied with Lyceum of the Philippines University.

On the other hand, San Sebastian College-Recoletos rebounded from an opening-game defeat as it bounced back with a 75-67 win over University of Perpetual Help.

Lordy Victory scored 14 points to lead a balanced attack by the Staglets, who also got 12 points apiece from Kit Bonus and Justine Velasquez; while Sanlea Penaverde and Chauncey Rodriguez added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

National University, for its part, came through with a 71-56 win on its debut assignment as Collins Akowe exploded for 20 points with 15 rebounds; while Miekho Natinga and Jid Locsin had 11 and 10 points, respectively.