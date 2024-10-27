Late birdies propel Lee to IS victory; Tabuena ties for 12th

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena narrowly missed a Top 10 finish at the International Series Thailand, enduring a roller-coaster round before a late birdie helped him salvage a 68 and secure a tie for 12th place on Sunday.

The tournament at Thai Country Club ended in dramatic fashion as Taiwan’s Lee Chieh-Po clinched victory with a thrilling birdie-birdie finish, edging out American Peter Uihlein by one stroke.

Playing a group ahead of the leaders, Lee delivered a closing statement with that explosive finish, leading to a sizzling 63 and pushing him to a 21-under 259 total.

The final moments were tense, as Lee watched from the sidelines while Uihlein, who had tied for the lead going into the 18th, faltered with a costly bogey that dropped him to second place at 260, alongside Canada’s Richard Lee, who also closed with a 67.

Uihlein looked on track for his second International Series win, maintaining a steady four-under scorecard through 17 holes. However, Lee’s relentless pursuit on the final day, highlighted by four birdies on the front nine and two more on Nos. 13 and 14, allowed him to catch Uihlein.

A bogey on the 15th temporarily threatened his title run, but Lee's closing birdies sealed his one-shot victory when Uihlein missed his par attempt – and a potential playoff crack — on the last hole.

For the ICTSI-backed Tabuena, an impressive front-nine 32 hinted at a potential rally, but a bogey on the 10th and a series of pars stymied his momentum. A birdie on the par-5 17th helped him close with a 68, tying him for 12th at 265 with players like John Catlin, who also posted a 68. They finished six strokes behind Lee.

Justin Quiban also made an exciting push, reaching five-under through 13 holes to tie with Tabuena and others at 15-under. However, a three-putt bogey on the 15th disrupted his rhythm, leading to a stumble over the closing holes.

Quiban ended with a 68, settling for a share of 31st at 268.