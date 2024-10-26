^

UE's Abate, Momowei downplay in-game confrontation

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 6:48pm
UE's Abate, Momowei downplay in-game confrontation
UE's Precious Momowei and John Abate
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The heated moment between University of the East teammates John Abate and Precious Momowei was “nothing serious,” the two players said, as the  Red Warriors drubbed the National University Bulldogs, 74-58, in their UAAP Season 87 clash on Saturday.

UE thus returned to the win column and rose to 6-3 for third spot in the standings.

Early on in the second quarter, Abate committed a turnover, which led to a foul committed on the Bulldogs.

A few moments later, Momowei confronted Abate and the two pushed each other while exchanging heated words.

Come the third quarter, all became seemingly well as Momowei kicked out to Abate, who then connected on a 3-pointer to push the lead to 12, 36-24.

After the game, Momowei said that there were no issues between him and the guard.

“Honestly, it’s nothing serious. I was just trying to bring him up. I was trying to make him focus on the game,” he said.

“It’s all love and nothing serious,” he added.

Abate echoed this.

“That’s my brother. We’re gonna fight. It’s what siblings do. We’re two competitive people. We ultimately wanna win,” he stressed.

“At first we had a little stumble, I turned over the ball and the next possession, I got subbed out. The third quarter, we came back and he passed out to me and I hit a 3, he made a big play, I made a big play, and we made up for it,” he added.

Abate also underscored that he is happy with Momowei, who leads by example.

“I love it because if you have someone that’s holding you accountable, it’s iron sharpens iron. I’ll make you better, I’m gonna make him better.”

Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago also voiced gratefulness for Momowei, who is also making his teammates accountable not just during actual games, but also in practices.

“Talagang siya iyong nagco-call ng attention dun sa mga players sa mga teammates niya na he thinks hindi nagpeperform o medyo alam mo naman ngayon, may mga players tayo na medyo tamad din,” he said.

“So ako, very happy ako that Precious is doing his job talking to those players and yung nangyari kanina, siguro maybe it’s a wake-up call to us na talagang kailangan magtrabaho. Even yung mga NBA teams nagkakaron din ng ganyan, but, at the end, nagbebenefit pa rin yung team,” he added.

“So, medyo pangit tignan, we are on national television, but down the stretch it helps the team. You saw the changes naman that happened nung second half. Talagang everyone wants to play.”

UE is now firmly holding on to third place behind the La Salle Green Archers (9-1) and the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons (7-1). The fourth spot is currently occupied by the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, who sport a 4-6 win-loss record.

