^

Sports

Red Warriors tame Bulldogs to tighten grip on 3rd spot

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 4:56pm
Red Warriors tame Bulldogs to tighten grip on 3rd spot
UE's Precious Momowei (35)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the East Red Warriors pulled away in the second half to trounce the National University Bulldogs, 74-58, in their UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament clash Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UE bounced back from a streak-snapping defeat against the La Salle Green Archers to solidify their hold on the third spot with a 6-3 win-loss record.

Precious Momowei had a monster double-double with 17 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. Wello Lingolingo added 14 markers and five boards.

After leading by just four, 28-24, at the half, the Red Warriors started the third quarter with a 12-5 run to go up by 11, 40-29.

A 3-pointer by Pat Yu halted the rally, 32-40, before UE retaliated with a 13-3 blitz capped by a buzzer-beating jumper by Rainer Maga, 53-35.

This gave the Red Warriors full control of the game, as the lead grew to as much as 23, 69-46, thanks to a shot by Lingolingo.

NU tried to storm back, but their attempt came up a bit too late.

UE head coach Jack Santiago told reporters that their two-week break both had good and bad effects on the team.

“Actually, ‘yung postponement ng games namin, merong positive and negative sides.

First, negative, kasi ang tagal namin. Rusty yung players namin. Positive because the guys na medyo may mga injuries, naka-recover kami and then we gave some minutes din sa mga guys na hindi masyado nakakapaglaro,” he said.

“Sa schedule namin every three days, naglalaro kami. We wanted to extend ‘yung rotation ko. Itong break namin, we maximized it para sa mga guys na hindi masyado naglalaro. Maging kumpyansa sila during practice namin,” he added.

The Red Warriors started the game hot, going up 13-2 early.

But the Bulldogs though stormed back and even took the lead in the second quarter. The Recto-based squad, however, was just too much.

Ethan Galang chipped in 12 points and four rebounds for UE, with all his field goals coming from beyond the arc.

Rookie Tebol Garcia spearheaded the Bulldogs with 12 points, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Jolo Manansala added 11 markers and eight boards.

NU dropped to a dead-last 2-8 in the season.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Politician and businessman Luis “Chavit” Singson said he is always willing to lend a generous hand to advance...
Sports
fbtw
In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

2 days ago
Three weeks after banging down the door to his first PGA Tour victory, Chinese Taipei’s Kevin Yu was hovering around...
Sports
fbtw
Bi&ntilde;an spikers book semis spot

Biñan spikers book semis spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Biñan Tatak Gel booked the third semifinal ticket in the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw

South Cotabato Warriors advance

1 day ago
South Cotabato squeaked past Biñan Tatak Gel, 79-77, on Wednesday and clinched the last semifinal slot in the MPBL Sixth Season on Wednesday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Murray out 4-6 weeks for Pelicans after hand surgery

NBA: Murray out 4-6 weeks for Pelicans after hand surgery

8 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray underwent successful surgery on a fractured left hand and will miss four to six...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Honor of Kings collaborates with Jujutsu Kaisen for in-game skins, events

Honor of Kings collaborates with Jujutsu Kaisen for in-game skins, events

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Honor of Kings announced it is launching on November 1 its collaboration with popular manga and anime series Jujutsu...
Sports
fbtw
Brunson rediscovers form as Knicks rout Pacers

Brunson rediscovers form as Knicks rout Pacers

By Alder Almo | 4 hours ago
After his two-assist-against-four-turnover performance in a 23-point blowout loss in Boston on NBA opening night, Jalen Brunson...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to host historic 2024 AFF Women&rsquo;s Futsal Championships

Philippines to host historic 2024 AFF Women’s Futsal Championships

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
In 21 days – November 16-21 to be exact – the Philippines will be hosting the inaugural Asean Women’s Futsal...
Sports
fbtw
Freeman slam as Dodgers down Yankees in World Series thriller

Freeman slam as Dodgers down Yankees in World Series thriller

5 hours ago
Freddie Freeman blasted a sensational walk-off grand slam as the Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to defeat the New York...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with