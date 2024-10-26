Red Warriors tame Bulldogs to tighten grip on 3rd spot

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the East Red Warriors pulled away in the second half to trounce the National University Bulldogs, 74-58, in their UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament clash Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UE bounced back from a streak-snapping defeat against the La Salle Green Archers to solidify their hold on the third spot with a 6-3 win-loss record.

Precious Momowei had a monster double-double with 17 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. Wello Lingolingo added 14 markers and five boards.

After leading by just four, 28-24, at the half, the Red Warriors started the third quarter with a 12-5 run to go up by 11, 40-29.

A 3-pointer by Pat Yu halted the rally, 32-40, before UE retaliated with a 13-3 blitz capped by a buzzer-beating jumper by Rainer Maga, 53-35.

This gave the Red Warriors full control of the game, as the lead grew to as much as 23, 69-46, thanks to a shot by Lingolingo.

NU tried to storm back, but their attempt came up a bit too late.

UE head coach Jack Santiago told reporters that their two-week break both had good and bad effects on the team.

“Actually, ‘yung postponement ng games namin, merong positive and negative sides.

First, negative, kasi ang tagal namin. Rusty yung players namin. Positive because the guys na medyo may mga injuries, naka-recover kami and then we gave some minutes din sa mga guys na hindi masyado nakakapaglaro,” he said.

“Sa schedule namin every three days, naglalaro kami. We wanted to extend ‘yung rotation ko. Itong break namin, we maximized it para sa mga guys na hindi masyado naglalaro. Maging kumpyansa sila during practice namin,” he added.

The Red Warriors started the game hot, going up 13-2 early.

But the Bulldogs though stormed back and even took the lead in the second quarter. The Recto-based squad, however, was just too much.

Ethan Galang chipped in 12 points and four rebounds for UE, with all his field goals coming from beyond the arc.

Rookie Tebol Garcia spearheaded the Bulldogs with 12 points, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Jolo Manansala added 11 markers and eight boards.

NU dropped to a dead-last 2-8 in the season.