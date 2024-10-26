^

Sports

Altas outlast Pirates in OT to stay in semis hunt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 3:22pm
Altas outlast Pirates in OT to stay in semis hunt
JP Boral
NCAA Philippines

Games Sunday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

12 p.m. - CSB vs EAC

2:30 p.m. - SSC-R vs AU

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Perpetual Help needed extra time to outlast a pesky Lyceum of the Philippines University, 89-83, on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena to keep its NCAA Season 100 Final Four hopes alive.

The Altas went to JP Boral and John Abis in regulation where they fired 18 and 15 points, respectively, while Jearico Nuñez, Mark Gojo Cruz and Christian Pagaran took charge in OT where they scored all of their squad’s 12 points.

It was UPHSD’s sixth win against eight defeats, which breathed life to their Final Four hopes.

The Olsen Racela-mentored Las Pinas-based dribblers had all the opportunities to seal the deal in regulation but just couldn’t consummate on their last few possessions that allowed the Pirates to catch up and force extra time.

LPU appeared to have sealed the win when Jonathan Daileg hit what looked like a triple from the left side.

But officials found on video replays that Daileg stepped on the line, nullifying his three-pointer and turning it into just a two that allowed UPHSD to stay in the game with OT looming.

It was all UPHSD from there.

The Pirates dropped to 6-7.

LPU decided to err on the side of caution and rested bruiser JM Bravo, who had a brush with concussion.

 

The scores:

UPHSD 89 – Boral 18, Pagaran 16, Nuñez 15, Abis 12, Gojo Cruz 9, Manuel 7, Pizarro 6, Montemayor 4, Gelsano 2.

LPU 83 – Villegas 23, Barba 17, Daileg 10, Guadaña 9, Moralejo 9, Aviles 5, Peñafiel 4, Montaño 3, Versoza 3, Panelo 0, Gordon 0, Pallingayan 0.

Quarterscores: 26-25; 46-45; 64-59; 77-77 (OT); 89-83.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

LYCEUM PIRATES

NCAA

PERPETUAL HELP ALTAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Politician and businessman Luis “Chavit” Singson said he is always willing to lend a generous hand to advance...
Sports
fbtw
In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

1 day ago
Three weeks after banging down the door to his first PGA Tour victory, Chinese Taipei’s Kevin Yu was hovering around...
Sports
fbtw

South Cotabato Warriors advance

1 day ago
South Cotabato squeaked past Biñan Tatak Gel, 79-77, on Wednesday and clinched the last semifinal slot in the MPBL Sixth Season on Wednesday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.
Sports
fbtw
Bi&ntilde;an spikers book semis spot

Biñan spikers book semis spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Biñan Tatak Gel booked the third semifinal ticket in the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Murray out 4-6 weeks for Pelicans after hand surgery

NBA: Murray out 4-6 weeks for Pelicans after hand surgery

7 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray underwent successful surgery on a fractured left hand and will miss four to six...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines to host historic 2024 AFF Women&rsquo;s Futsal Championships

Philippines to host historic 2024 AFF Women’s Futsal Championships

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
In 21 days – November 16-21 to be exact – the Philippines will be hosting the inaugural Asean Women’s Futsal...
Sports
fbtw
Freeman slam as Dodgers down Yankees in World Series thriller

Freeman slam as Dodgers down Yankees in World Series thriller

4 hours ago
Freddie Freeman blasted a sensational walk-off grand slam as the Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to defeat the New York...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks vent ire on Pacers

Knicks vent ire on Pacers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The New York Knicks showcased a defensive masterclass and drubbed the Indiana Pacers, 123-98, in their home opener at the...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers draw on Bryant's 'Mamba mentality' for World Series

Dodgers draw on Bryant's 'Mamba mentality' for World Series

6 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking inspiration from late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as they target World Series...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with