Altas outlast Pirates in OT to stay in semis hunt

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Perpetual Help needed extra time to outlast a pesky Lyceum of the Philippines University, 89-83, on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena to keep its NCAA Season 100 Final Four hopes alive.

The Altas went to JP Boral and John Abis in regulation where they fired 18 and 15 points, respectively, while Jearico Nuñez, Mark Gojo Cruz and Christian Pagaran took charge in OT where they scored all of their squad’s 12 points.

It was UPHSD’s sixth win against eight defeats, which breathed life to their Final Four hopes.

The Olsen Racela-mentored Las Pinas-based dribblers had all the opportunities to seal the deal in regulation but just couldn’t consummate on their last few possessions that allowed the Pirates to catch up and force extra time.

LPU appeared to have sealed the win when Jonathan Daileg hit what looked like a triple from the left side.

But officials found on video replays that Daileg stepped on the line, nullifying his three-pointer and turning it into just a two that allowed UPHSD to stay in the game with OT looming.

It was all UPHSD from there.

The Pirates dropped to 6-7.

LPU decided to err on the side of caution and rested bruiser JM Bravo, who had a brush with concussion.

The scores:

UPHSD 89 – Boral 18, Pagaran 16, Nuñez 15, Abis 12, Gojo Cruz 9, Manuel 7, Pizarro 6, Montemayor 4, Gelsano 2.

LPU 83 – Villegas 23, Barba 17, Daileg 10, Guadaña 9, Moralejo 9, Aviles 5, Peñafiel 4, Montaño 3, Versoza 3, Panelo 0, Gordon 0, Pallingayan 0.

Quarterscores: 26-25; 46-45; 64-59; 77-77 (OT); 89-83.