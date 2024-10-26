Knicks vent ire on Pacers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks heads for the net as Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers defends at Madison Square Garden on October 25, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

MANILA, Philippines -- The New York Knicks showcased a defensive masterclass and drubbed the Indiana Pacers, 123-98, in their home opener at the Madison Square Garden Saturday morning (Manila time).

The Knicks removed the bitter taste of their opening-day loss against the Boston Celtics and vented their ire on last season’s tormentors on home floor.

Jalen Brunson led the way for New York with 26 points, five assists and five rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Mikal Bridges likewise had 21 markers and five dimes, while Josh Hart continued to be the heart and soul of the Knicks with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

New York ended the first half with a 27-10 run, turning a 34-35 score to a 61-45 lead heading into the last two quarters after a late 3-pointer by Towns.

This set the tone the rest of the way as the Knicks continued to roll in the second half, leading by as much as 33 points, 97-64, after an OG Anunoby layup early in the fourth quarter.

The Pacers tried to chip the deficit away, but could not trim it to under 20 points.

Anunoby produced 14 points, four rebounds and a steal for New York, while Deuce McBride had eight.

Tyrese Haliburton laid an egg for the Pacers, going scoreless in 26 minutes of play to go with five assists and a rebound.

Bennedict Mathurin paced Indiana with 20 points off the bench, while Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam chipped in with 13 and 12, respectively.

The Pacers eliminated the Knicks from last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games.

In other games, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 125-120; the Cleveland Cavaliers kept their distance against the Detroit Pistons, 113-101; the Chicago Bulls drubbed the Milwaukee Bucks in the latter’s home opener, 133-122; the Orlando Magic torched the Brooklyn Nets, 116-101; and the Toronto Raptors kept the Philadelphia 76ers winless, 115-107.

Games over in the West Coast are still ongoing as of posting time.