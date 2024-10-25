Tabuena presses bid with 65, but falls 5 shots adrift

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena continued his stellar form with a bogey-free five-under 65, vaulting 24 spots to tie for 10th after 36 holes of the International Series Thailand at the Thai Country Club on Friday.

Maverick Antcliff broke off a three-way tie for the lead with a 64 and a 13-under 127 aggregate, now three strokes ahead of Sadom Kaewkanjana and David Boriboonsub, who matched 130s after a pair of 65s.

Building on his accuracy from tee to green, Tabuena showcased the depth of his skill set, needing just 26 putts – four fewer than in his opening round of 67. Despite dropping a stroke further back, his leap from joint 34th reflects his determination to clinch a breakthrough win on the International Series (IS) circuit.

After a steady back-nine start of seven straight pars, Tabuena picked up birdies on the last two holes, continuing his momentum with further birdies on Nos. 1, 4 and 5. He faced some challenges toward the end but managed to preserve his round with key par saves on Nos. 6 and 7, finishing with an eight-under 132 total.

Tabuena, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, is now tied with Michael Maguire, last week’s Black Mountain Championship winner, who also posted a 65, leaving them in a crowded nine-way tie for 10th.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino Justin Quiban fired a 67 to comfortably make the cut at 135, earning a share of 32nd.

Quiban, who carded five birdies against three bogeys in the first round, tightened up his play with four birdies and a steadier round of 32-35.