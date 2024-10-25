^

Sports

Pagdanganan soars but stumbles late in Maybank Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 25, 2024 | 2:58pm
Pagdanganan soars but stumbles late in Maybank Championship
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines reads the first green during the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 at the TPC River's Bend on September 22, 2024 in Maineville, Ohio.
Dylan Buell / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan appeared poised for a breakout moment on the LPGA Tour as she catapulted into contention during the second round of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia on Friday.

But a double bogey on No. 7 in Pagdanganan’s closing stretch halted what could have been a flawless performance, forcing the Filipina golfer to settle for a six-under 66 and a share of ninth place heading into the weekend.

Starting the round at joint 42nd, Pagdanganan surged to the top of the leaderboard with a remarkable display of power and precision. She crafted an eight-under round, powered by five birdies on the back nine and three more in consecutive fashion from No. 3 at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club’s West Course.

As she approached No. 7, she was sitting on a 10-under total — and a hold of the top spot.

But her momentum hit a snag on the par-4 seventh hole, where she struggled, leading to a damaging double bogey. She finished with pars on the final two holes for a 31-35 card, leaving her four strokes behind leader Maja Stark, who fired back-to-back 66s for a 132 aggregate.

Despite the misstep, Pagdanganan's second-round 66 showcased her immense potential on the LPGA Tour. Known for her power off the tee, the ICTSI-backed Filipina matched distance with accuracy, making her presence felt among the elite field.

This performance moved her from a tie for 42nd to a share of ninth at 136, alongside the likes of Celine Boutier, Jeeno Thitikul and Kristen Gillman.

While Pagdanganan surged, compatriot and ICTSI teammate Yuka Saso struggled to keep pace. After opening with a strong 66, Saso faltered in the second round with a 75, marred by a triple bogey on the par-5 No. 5.

She ended the day at 141, slipping to 39th place and now nine shots off the lead.

Stark's consistency with a second straight 66 gave her a one-shot lead over Marina Alex (64) and Narin An (67), both at 133. Hye Jin Choi and Ruoning Yin trailed closely at 134, while Gabrielle Ruffels, Wei-Ling Hsu, and Haeran Ryu completed the top pack at 135.

Despite the late struggle, Pagdanganan's brilliant showing in the second round is a significant step forward in her career. It not only elevated her standing but reaffirmed her potential to compete at the highest level, showcasing her capacity to handle pressure and execute on tough courses.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA Finals Game 1 ticket sales to go to 'Kristine' victims

PBA Finals Game 1 ticket sales to go to 'Kristine' victims

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The PBA will be donating the entire ticket proceeds for Game 1 of the PBA Governors’ Cup to those affected by the Severe...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Finals: Chot disregards TNT's past matchups vs Ginebra

PBA Finals: Chot disregards TNT's past matchups vs Ginebra

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Forget the past and focus on the present.
Sports
fbtw
Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Politician and businessman Luis “Chavit” Singson said he is always willing to lend a generous hand to advance...
Sports
fbtw
In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

22 hours ago
Three weeks after banging down the door to his first PGA Tour victory, Chinese Taipei’s Kevin Yu was hovering around...
Sports
fbtw

South Cotabato Warriors advance

15 hours ago
South Cotabato squeaked past Biñan Tatak Gel, 79-77, on Wednesday and clinched the last semifinal slot in the MPBL Sixth Season on Wednesday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TNT&rsquo;s Hollis-Jefferson a firm believer in rising Ginebra guard Abarrientos

TNT’s Hollis-Jefferson a firm believer in rising Ginebra guard Abarrientos

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
TNT Tropang Giga import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson heaped praises on for Barangay Ginebra rookie RJ Abarrientos, saying he’s...
Sports
fbtw
Zaragosa rules rain-drenched ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic

Zaragosa rules rain-drenched ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic

3 hours ago
Rupert Zaragosa claimed his second career Philippine Golf Tour crown in a weather-affected tournament, as torrential rains...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena starts strong but slows down to trail by 4 after 67

Tabuena starts strong but slows down to trail by 4 after 67

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena returned to form with a solid three-under 67 in the first round of the International Series Thailand on Thursday,...
Sports
fbtw
Judge relishing World Series duel with 'best player' Ohtani

Judge relishing World Series duel with 'best player' Ohtani

3 hours ago
New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is looking forward to testing himself against "the best player" in baseball when he comes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with