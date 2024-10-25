Pagdanganan soars but stumbles late in Maybank Championship

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines reads the first green during the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G 2024 at the TPC River's Bend on September 22, 2024 in Maineville, Ohio.

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan appeared poised for a breakout moment on the LPGA Tour as she catapulted into contention during the second round of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia on Friday.

But a double bogey on No. 7 in Pagdanganan’s closing stretch halted what could have been a flawless performance, forcing the Filipina golfer to settle for a six-under 66 and a share of ninth place heading into the weekend.

Starting the round at joint 42nd, Pagdanganan surged to the top of the leaderboard with a remarkable display of power and precision. She crafted an eight-under round, powered by five birdies on the back nine and three more in consecutive fashion from No. 3 at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club’s West Course.

As she approached No. 7, she was sitting on a 10-under total — and a hold of the top spot.

But her momentum hit a snag on the par-4 seventh hole, where she struggled, leading to a damaging double bogey. She finished with pars on the final two holes for a 31-35 card, leaving her four strokes behind leader Maja Stark, who fired back-to-back 66s for a 132 aggregate.

Despite the misstep, Pagdanganan's second-round 66 showcased her immense potential on the LPGA Tour. Known for her power off the tee, the ICTSI-backed Filipina matched distance with accuracy, making her presence felt among the elite field.

This performance moved her from a tie for 42nd to a share of ninth at 136, alongside the likes of Celine Boutier, Jeeno Thitikul and Kristen Gillman.

While Pagdanganan surged, compatriot and ICTSI teammate Yuka Saso struggled to keep pace. After opening with a strong 66, Saso faltered in the second round with a 75, marred by a triple bogey on the par-5 No. 5.

She ended the day at 141, slipping to 39th place and now nine shots off the lead.

Stark's consistency with a second straight 66 gave her a one-shot lead over Marina Alex (64) and Narin An (67), both at 133. Hye Jin Choi and Ruoning Yin trailed closely at 134, while Gabrielle Ruffels, Wei-Ling Hsu, and Haeran Ryu completed the top pack at 135.

Despite the late struggle, Pagdanganan's brilliant showing in the second round is a significant step forward in her career. It not only elevated her standing but reaffirmed her potential to compete at the highest level, showcasing her capacity to handle pressure and execute on tough courses.