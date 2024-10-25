^

Sports

TNT’s Hollis-Jefferson a firm believer in rising Ginebra guard Abarrientos

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 25, 2024 | 12:37pm
TNTâ€™s Hollis-Jefferson a firm believer in rising Ginebra guard Abarrientos
RJ Abarrientos (4)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — TNT Tropang Giga import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson heaped praises on Barangay Ginebra rookie RJ Abarrientos, saying he’s been a fan of the guard’s game since his first professional year in Korea, ahead of their PBA Governors’ finals series.

The 25-year-old Abarrientos was a huge part of Ginebra’s semis win over the San Miguel Beermen, which went six games. 

There, he averaged 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. 

Notably, Abarrientos exploded in the Gin Kings’ Game 5 121-92 victory, where he scored 28 points.

In the close-out Game 6, he scored 16 points, dished out six assists and hauled down three rebounds.

On Thursday’s pre-finals presser, Hollis-Jefferson said that Abarrientos is a big boost for the Gin Kings, especially with what he can bring both on the court and in the locker room.

“I mean, some of you don't know that I was in Korea when he was there. So I've been watching him. And that was his first year as a pro. So I was watching him, and I loved his game,” he told reporters. 

“I used to call home and be like, yo, this dude plays. He's like the Asian Steph Curry. He does fancy dribbles. He's pulling up from deep. So I've always loved his game since Korea,” he added. 

The import stressed that Abarrientos “adds that flair” on an “old-school” offense being implemented by Coach Tim Cone. 

“Coach Tim is an old-school coach. You can tell by the offense. He has his way. But then you bring in RJ, a younger guy. And then you see most PBA players don't come until they're 25, 26. I think he's 23. He's a bit younger. So he adds that youthfulness, that flair, to give him a little upbeat tempo,” he said. 

“I think he's talented. He makes a lot of his teammates better, which is amazing. You've got to give him credit,” he added. 

Aside from these, Abarrientos also provides a boost to the team’s chemistry, Hollis-Jefferson emphasized. 

“They're playing extremely well together. They're joking and having fun. I feel like a lot of times, that's half the battle right there. When you've got a group of guys that really get along with each other, it goes a long way in moments where you need to see a little motivation, a little push.” 

Meanwhile, Hollis-Jefferson said that the Tropang Giga’s growth is the biggest difference between the squad that won the Governors’ Cup championship last year.

The current team no longer has Finals Most Valuable Player Mikey Williams, but now boasts of a much-improved Calvin Oftana, guard Rey Nambatac, youngster Kim Aurin and RR Pogoy, who was unable to play in a number of games of that finals series due to an injury. 

“When you look at Calvin [Oftana,] for example, that first go-around, he might have been our fourth option maybe or something like that. We played him against Jordan. He is on the court, he's laughing, smiling at me beating me,” he stressed. 

“And then we come here and he's playing confident and he understands what it takes to be a leader and how to just be a better person. I would say the biggest thing is the growth and the hard work that they put in.” 

The best-of-seven Ginebra-TNT finals will tip off on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

vuukle comment

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA

RJ ABARRIENTOS

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA Finals Game 1 ticket sales to go to 'Kristine' victims

PBA Finals Game 1 ticket sales to go to 'Kristine' victims

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The PBA will be donating the entire ticket proceeds for Game 1 of the PBA Governors’ Cup to those affected by the Severe...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Finals: Chot disregards TNT's past matchups vs Ginebra

PBA Finals: Chot disregards TNT's past matchups vs Ginebra

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Forget the past and focus on the present.
Sports
fbtw
Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

By Dino Maragay | 22 hours ago
Politician and businessman Luis “Chavit” Singson said he is always willing to lend a generous hand to advance...
Sports
fbtw
In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

21 hours ago
Three weeks after banging down the door to his first PGA Tour victory, Chinese Taipei’s Kevin Yu was hovering around...
Sports
fbtw

South Cotabato Warriors advance

14 hours ago
South Cotabato squeaked past Biñan Tatak Gel, 79-77, on Wednesday and clinched the last semifinal slot in the MPBL Sixth Season on Wednesday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Judge relishing World Series duel with 'best player' Ohtani

Judge relishing World Series duel with 'best player' Ohtani

2 hours ago
New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is looking forward to testing himself against "the best player" in baseball when he comes...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers' Wiseman suffered torn Achilles tendon in NBA season opener

Pacers' Wiseman suffered torn Achilles tendon in NBA season opener

2 hours ago
James Wiseman, the former No. 2 NBA Draft pick who has battled injuries throughout his career, tore his left Achilles tendon...
Sports
fbtw
'Heroes': WNBA champions Liberty feted with New York parade

'Heroes': WNBA champions Liberty feted with New York parade

2 hours ago
Thousands of adoring fans of the New York Liberty celebrated the hometown champions with a ticker tape parade Thursday (Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Sharapova, Bryan brothers elected to Tennis Hall of Fame

Sharapova, Bryan brothers elected to Tennis Hall of Fame

2 hours ago
Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova and the US doubles team of Bob and Mike Bryan were announced on Thursday (Friday Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with