TNTâ€™s Hollis-Jefferson a firm believer in rising Ginebra guard Abarrientos

TNT’s Hollis-Jefferson a firm believer in rising Ginebra guard Abarrientos

MANILA, Philippines — TNT Tropang Giga import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson heaped praises on Barangay Ginebra rookie RJ Abarrientos, saying he’s been a fan of the guard’s game since his first professional year in Korea, ahead of their PBA Governors’ finals series.

The 25-year-old Abarrientos was a huge part of Ginebra’s semis win over the San Miguel Beermen, which went six games.

There, he averaged 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Notably, Abarrientos exploded in the Gin Kings’ Game 5 121-92 victory, where he scored 28 points.

In the close-out Game 6, he scored 16 points, dished out six assists and hauled down three rebounds.

On Thursday’s pre-finals presser, Hollis-Jefferson said that Abarrientos is a big boost for the Gin Kings, especially with what he can bring both on the court and in the locker room.

“I mean, some of you don't know that I was in Korea when he was there. So I've been watching him. And that was his first year as a pro. So I was watching him, and I loved his game,” he told reporters.

“I used to call home and be like, yo, this dude plays. He's like the Asian Steph Curry. He does fancy dribbles. He's pulling up from deep. So I've always loved his game since Korea,” he added.

The import stressed that Abarrientos “adds that flair” on an “old-school” offense being implemented by Coach Tim Cone.

“Coach Tim is an old-school coach. You can tell by the offense. He has his way. But then you bring in RJ, a younger guy. And then you see most PBA players don't come until they're 25, 26. I think he's 23. He's a bit younger. So he adds that youthfulness, that flair, to give him a little upbeat tempo,” he said.

“I think he's talented. He makes a lot of his teammates better, which is amazing. You've got to give him credit,” he added.

Aside from these, Abarrientos also provides a boost to the team’s chemistry, Hollis-Jefferson emphasized.

“They're playing extremely well together. They're joking and having fun. I feel like a lot of times, that's half the battle right there. When you've got a group of guys that really get along with each other, it goes a long way in moments where you need to see a little motivation, a little push.”

Meanwhile, Hollis-Jefferson said that the Tropang Giga’s growth is the biggest difference between the squad that won the Governors’ Cup championship last year.

The current team no longer has Finals Most Valuable Player Mikey Williams, but now boasts of a much-improved Calvin Oftana, guard Rey Nambatac, youngster Kim Aurin and RR Pogoy, who was unable to play in a number of games of that finals series due to an injury.

“When you look at Calvin [Oftana,] for example, that first go-around, he might have been our fourth option maybe or something like that. We played him against Jordan. He is on the court, he's laughing, smiling at me beating me,” he stressed.

“And then we come here and he's playing confident and he understands what it takes to be a leader and how to just be a better person. I would say the biggest thing is the growth and the hard work that they put in.”

The best-of-seven Ginebra-TNT finals will tip off on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.