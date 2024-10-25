^

Doncic flirts with triple-double as Mavs pry off Spurs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 25, 2024 | 11:10am
Doncic flirts with triple-double as Mavs pry off Spurs
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks drives against Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of the game at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Sam Hodde / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Luka Doncic showed off his magic in the first game of the season, lifting the Dallas Mavericks over the San Antonio Spurs, 120-109, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Friday morning (Manila time).

Doncic had a near triple-double of 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for last season’s runners-up. However, he shot just 9-of-25 from the field. 

Klay Thompson added 22 markers, seven boards, three steals and a dime, including 6-of-10 from deep in his first game not in a Warriors jersey. 

The two teams were kept in a close game through the first half, before the Mavericks started to get some separation in the third quarter, grabbing a 10-point lead, 63-53, after a pair of free throws by Thompson. 

They then maintained the heat up in the fourth as Dallas just trampled on the Spurs. 

The Mavericks started the fourth quarter with a 21-7 run capped by a Derick Lively II dunk to grab the game firmly in their control, 108-87, with 6:37 remaining. 

Julian Champagnie cut the run with a 3-pointer for the Spurs, but PJ Washington answered back with a triple of his own to maintain a 111-90 lead.

A 15-5 run by the Spurs tripped the deficit to just 11, 105-116, after a layup by Blake Wesley with 2:28 remaining, but a putback by Washington on the other end iced the game.

Kyrie Irving finished with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for Dallas. Lively added 15 markers, 11 boards and six dimes, while Jaden Hardy and Washington chipped in 11 apiece. 

Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagnie had 18 markers each for the Spurs, while Victor Wembanyama and Harrison Barnes had 17 apiece. The former had nine rebounds and an assist, while the latter had four boards and two dimes. 

Over in Washington, the reigning champions Boston Celtics drubbed the Wizards, 122-102. 

Jaylen Brown paced the Celtics with 27 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists, while Jayson Tatum had 25 markers, 11 boards and six dimes. Derrick White added 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. 

Jordan Poole powered with 26 points , four steals, four assists, a rebound and a block. 

Boston is now 2-0 in the season. 

