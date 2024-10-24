^

Saso's blistering back nine puts her in the mix at Maybank

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 5:28pm
Saso's blistering back nine puts her in the mix at Maybank
Yuka Saso of Japan tees off on the 6th hole during the third round of the 2024 BMW Ladies Championship at the Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju on October 19, 2024.
Jung Yeon-je / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso made an impressive start at the Maybank Championship on Thursday, delivering a blistering round of 66 at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club’s West Course in Malaysia.

The Filipino-Japanese, who won her second US Women’s Open title last June, currently sits tied for fifth after the first round, trailing leader Mao Saigo by just three strokes.

Paired in a high-profile group with former World No. 1 Jin Young Ko and Thai standout Jeeno Thitikul, Saso scorched the back nine with a sizzling 31, highlighted by three consecutive birdies starting at No. 10.

Her five-under card placed her in a five-way tie for fifth, as the $3-million championship marks the return of the LPGA Tour’s Asian swing, which includes next week's Toto Japan Classic in Shiga.

Saso's round began steadily, notching two birdies in her first five holes. However, a bogey on the ninth momentarily slowed her momentum. Undeterred, she quickly regained her rhythm with a birdie on No. 10 and then followed up with two more to build momentum.

She finished her round strong with back-to-back birdies, keeping her firmly in the mix of early contenders.

Saigo, meanwhile, blazed through the front nine with a sensational six-under 30, highlighted by four straight birdies from No. 5.

Despite a late stumble with a bogey on the 17th, the Japanese ace still posted an impressive 63, securing the top spot. She leads Haeran Ryu by one stroke, as Ryu fired a 64. Ruixin Liu and Wei-Ling Hsu both carded 65s, putting them in a tie for third.

Despite being outpaced by Saso, Thitikul still managed a solid 67, good for a share of 11th place, while Ko settled for a 70, landing in a tie for 42nd, alongside fellow Filipino Bianca Pagdanganan.

Pagdanganan, known for her powerful driving, endured a rocky start. After carding a one-birdie, one-bogey score through nine holes, she dropped two shots on the par-5 10th. However, she rallied with birdies on Nos. 11 and 12, adding two more on Nos. 15 and 18, finishing with a 70 and keeping herself within striking distance of the leaders.

