Zaragosa surges to 6-shot lead amid harsh winds in ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic

BACOLOD City – A dose of pain relievers kept Rupert Zaragosa going as he navigated through the tough conditions at the resumption of the weather-suspended second round of the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic here on Thursday.

With gusty winds swirling, Zaragosa managed to craft a one-under-par card over the remaining six holes, concluding the second round with a 66 and six-under total of 134 at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club course.

What began as a P2.5-million, 72-hole championship has now been reduced to 54 holes due to the relentless downpours of Typhoon Kristine, which submerged fairways and flooded bunkers, forcing the suspension of the second round Wednesday.

Zaragosa's ability to remain composed amid such challenges netted him a commanding six-stroke lead over Tony Lascuña, who matched par 70, and Reymon Jaraula, who faltered with a 72, for similar 140s as the second round wrapped up under difficult conditions bordering on the worst seen in years.

Zaragosa’s flightmates, Michael Bibat and Hyun Ro Ho, struggled to recover from their over-par rounds that began in adverse environment the previous day. Despite howling winds and intermittent drizzles on Thursday, Zaragosa’s sharp game and mental toughness prevailed, adding a one-under card to his earlier three-under mark.

Meanwhile, Bibat hobbled with two dropped shots, finishing with a 75 for 141, while Ho salvaged a birdie on the fifth before dropping two strokes and posting a 72 for 142.

“The course was so tough,” said Zaragosa, commenting on the challenging layout made even more difficult by the strong gusts. "My goal for the last six holes was just to hold par, but I was fortunate to grab a birdie. It was much tougher today than yesterday because the wind was extremely strong, but I stayed committed to my game plan."

Despite battling a persistent stiff neck that forced him to withdraw from last week’s Binitin event, Zaragosa shrugged off the discomfort with the help of medication.

"Whenever I take medicine, the pain goes away, so I'm able to play properly," he said.

But it was his determination and ability to adapt to the conditions that have placed him in a prime position to secure his second career win.

Meanwhile, his rivals face the daunting task of delivering extraordinary rounds to spoil what looks like an inevitable victory for Zaragosa, who moved 18 holes away from replicating his dominant nine-stroke triumph over Lascuña in Iloilo last year, where he secured his breakthrough win.

Despite missing birdie chances on the final two holes, including a five-footer that frustratingly lipped out on the ninth, Zaragosa's perseverance in battling the course and the elements kept him well ahead of the pack.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining his approach as he enters the final round with a huge lead, while also acknowledging the need for patience in such challenging conditions.

"There's nothing to change with my game tomorrow," said Zaragosa. "The course is so hard, so I just have to stay patient."

The wind’s unpredictability tested the field, with players needing to adjust not just their shots but also their mindset. With gusts frequently affecting ball flight, many found themselves battling both the course and the conditions.

For Zaragosa, however, his controlled approach helped him escape unscathed, even as some birdie putts slipped by.

In contrast, his closest pursuers found the going tougher. Lascuña, a multi-titled veteran and winner of the Splendido Taal leg in similar stormy conditions, began the day with high hopes but suffered from a double bogey on the par-4 sixth hole, compounded by a bogey on the next.

"I lost focus on No. 6, and I don’t even know why," rued Lascuña. "Then I missed a four-foot putt on the seventh, and it just threw off my momentum."

A birdie on the eighth hole salvaged a second straight 70, but he failed to gain ground on Zaragosa, leaving him tied for second with Binitin leg titlist Jaraula, who birdied the eighth to salvage a 72.

Bibat’s struggles in the fierce winds dropped him to joint fourth at 141, seven strokes behind Zaragosa. He was joined by Forest Hills champion Keanu Jahns and Collin Wheeler, who matched 70s, Russell Bautista and Lakewood stage winner Sean Ramos, who both turned in 72s, and Francis Morilla, who fumbled with a 73.

Rho also slipped to joint 10th at 142 after a two-over card, alongside Nilo Salahog, who shot a 70, and reigning Philippine Masters winner Angelo Que, who struggled with a 74 after a 68.

Caliraya Springs leg champion Clyde Mondilla shot a 73 and Elee Bisera made a 77 as they pooled 151s and clinched the last two slots in the 41 and ties field which advanced to the final 18 holes.

Notable players who missed included last year’s Negros Classic winner Ira Alido (80-154), former Philippine Masters champion and pro-am victor Jerson Balasabas (74-154), former Order of Merit champion Jobim Carlos (76-154), and Rico Depilo (76-155).