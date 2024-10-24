Suns escape Clippers in OT

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns scores as he drives past Derrick Jones Jr. #55 of the LA Clippers during a 116-113 Suns overtime win in the season home opening game at Intuit Dome on October 23, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Suns squeaked past the Los Angeles Clippers, 116-113, in overtime to begin their NBA season on a positive note Thursday (Manila time) at the Intuit Dome in California.

The Clippers held a 10-point lead at the halfway point of the fourth quarter before the Suns stormed back and forced overtime. There, the breaks of the game ultimately went Phoenix's way.

Kevin Durant spearheaded the Suns with 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Bradley Beal had 24 markers and three boards.

With the game going into overtime after a clutch Durant jumper, the two teams traded leads early on in the extra period.

The two continued to put points on the board, until Norman Powell hit a driving layup to cut the lead to two, 112-114, with 1:16 remaining.

After a turnover by Beal, Powell attempted a 3-pointer to take the lead for the Clippers, but missed.

Durant, on the other end, tried to put in the dagger, but missed it. In the next possession, James Harden was fouled.

He made the first but missed the second, giving the ball back to Phoenix, who was up 114-113.

Jusuf Nurkic secured the board and made both. After the timeout, Los Angeles went back to Harden, who lost the ball after being stolen by Grayson Allen, securing the Suns’ victory.

Devin Booker finished with 15 points, six assists and four rebounds for Phoenix, while Nurkis and Tyus Jones had 11 apiece.

Harden led the new-look Clippers with 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, but he had eight turnovers. Zubac added 21 for Los Angeles, who played without the injured Kawhi Leonard. Powell chipped in 17, four rebounds and four assists.

Also on Thursday, Golden State pummeled the Portland, 139-104; Memphis defeated Utah, 126-124; Charlotte won over Houston, 110-105; New Orleans staved off Chicago, 123-111; Atlanta survived Brooklyn, 120-116; Orlando drubbed Miami, 116-97; Milwaukee torched Philadelphia, 124-109; Cleveland Cavaliers decimated Toronto, 136-106; and Indiana eked out a 115-109 win over Detroit.