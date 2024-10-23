^

Golf apparel brand vows to offer 'unique experience' in upcoming Philippine store

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 3:27pm
Golf apparel brand vows to offer 'unique experience' in upcoming Philippine store

MANILA, Philippines -- Golf apparel brand Malbon will be heading to the Philippines soon, as it opens up its largest store in the world.

Malbon’s store will have a half city-block long store at the Shangri-La BGC in Taguig.

The apparel store, which was founded by Stephen and Erica Malbon in California, is expected to be a “unique experience itself.”

“Their mission is to revitalize golf culture by making it more accessible and appealing to a wider, younger audience. They achieve this with a streetwear approach that’s applied in a creative way which pays homage to the robust heritage of golf,” the brand’s statement read.

“They have biweekly collection drops and a diverse portfolio of collaborations ranging from Footjoy to Coca Cola to Jimmy Choo to Wu Tang Clan. O’, and Erica is Filipina so we’re hoping for some Philippines inspired designs in the future!” it added.

Aside from the apparel, Malbon also has a “Buckets Club,” which is a community for golfers, athletes, artists and creatives alike.

“It offers members unique benefits like early access to product drops, invites to special store events, and participation in golf events around the country which are structured for complete beginners, seasoned golfers, and everyone in-between to join.”

Updates on the launch will be posted on social media pages of Malbon. 

