NBA confirms talks over European investment: deputy commissioner

LOS ANGELES — The NBA said Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) the league is in talks with world basketball governing body FIBA over a possible investment in Europe, believing there is an "untapped opportunity" to grow the game in the region.

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told international media on a conference call ahead of the new NBA season that discussions with officials in Europe were ongoing, but emphasized talks on investment were at a preliminary stage.

"There's no doubt that I think there is an opportunity for the game of basketball to continue to grow in Europe," Tatum said.

"And, you know, what we're focused on is really working with FIBA and our partners in Europe to tap into this untapped opportunity to further grow the game of basketball there.

"And how can we make investments in the European basketball ecosystem? You know, what is a potential operating model? What could that look like? So I'd say it's still early in the conversations, but we are having conversations with our partner FIBA."

Tatum's remarks followed comments made by NBA commissioner Adam Silver in August over the possibility of an NBA league in Europe.

Tatum cited the example of the NBA-backed Basketball Africa League (BAL) founded in 2019 in conjunction with FIBA, and hinted that a European venture could work along similar lines.

"As you know, we started a league in Africa with FIBA, the BAL is in partnership with FIBA," Tatum said.

"And I do think that there is a need and a demand for a model in European basketball that will actually grow the sport, to put the sport on the trajectory that it should be on."

Tatum said that despite basketball's popularity in Europe, the sport had "less than a 1 percent share of the commercial market".

"So we just think there's an opportunity to have a better model for European basketball," Tatum said.

"There's no time frame on it. There's no specifics to discuss today. But it's something that we're talking to FIBA and other stakeholders about in the marketplace."