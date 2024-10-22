Cuajao, Estrada take charge as Knights outlast Stags in 2OT

MANILA, Philippines — Vince Cuajao and Jimboy Estrada alternated in extra time as Letran outlasted a run-and-gun but imploding San Sebastian, 101-98, in double overtime Tuesday and regained solo No. 4 in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Cuajao scored a cold-blooded nine of his game-high 34 points in the first OT while Estrada had five of his 30-point eruption in the second extra period as the Knights clung to the win, their seventh against six defeats that put them alone at fourth again.

With his team needing some much-needed outside shooting, Cuajao provided them with aplomb as he buried a total of seven thunderous treys, including three in the first and second OTs.

For the energetic Estrada, he vented his ire on the Stags after coming back from a one-game ban and capped his terrific scoring with seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.

It was a critical win for the Knights, who repositioned themselves back into the Final Four race.

To date, Letran is battling several others for that last ticket to the Final Four boss in what is expected to turn out a heated race.

And the Knights nearly got derailed though as the Stags had all the chances to turn things around in their favor.

In the end, SSC-R just couldn’t capitalize on its opportunities, allowing Letran to escape with the win.

The Stags stumbled to 3-10.

The scores:

Letran 101 – Cuajao 34, Estrada 30, Santos 13, Javillonar 8, Miller 6, Dimaano 4, Montecillo 2, Jumao-As 2, Nunag 2, Tagotongan 0, Sarza 0, Go 0, Baliling 0.

San Sebastian 98 – Are 27, Felebrico 19, Aguilar 14, Velasco 12, Escobido 7, Ricio 6, R. Gabat 6, L. Gabat 3, Maliwat 3, Suico 1, Pascual 0.

Quarterscores: 25-18; 34-41; 60-64; 77-77 (OT); 90-90 (2OT); 101-98.