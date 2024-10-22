Plata, Aludo pull off stellar performances in Olivarez juniors netfest

MANILA, Philippines — Marvin Plata displayed stellar form to clinch the boys’ 16-and-under crown, overpowering top seed Kraut Gavin 6-2, 6-2, while Stefi Aludo lived up to expectations, sweeping both the 16- and 18-and-under girls’ titles in the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Junior Tennis Championships in Sucat, Parañaque recently.

The fifth-ranked Plata, riding the momentum of his 6-2, 6-2 semifinal romp over Antonio Bengzon, dominated Gavin in the finals. The Tanza, Cavite native maintained control from start to finish, leaving his rival with little opportunity to counter in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Meanwhile, top-seeded players held firm across various divisions, with Aludo asserting her dominance in the girls’ side of the competition, which drew a large field of participants from across the country. The tournament served as part of a nationwide talent-search program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Aludo, representing the Philippine Tennis Academy, breezed past Ave Maria Policarpio, 6-3, 6-1, in the 16-and-U final before routing Maristella Torrecampo, 6-0, 6-1, to claim the premier 18-and-U title in the event sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Rankings and ICON Golf & Sports.

Policarpio, on the other hand, triumphed in the 14-and-U division after a tough battle, edging Louraine Jallorina 7-5, 7-6 (3), while No. 1 seed Athena Liwag of Olongapo City took the 12-and-U trophy with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Cassie Aquino.

In the boys’ division, Adrian Cagitla from San Pablo City secured the 18-and-U title by defeating Joshua Diva 6-4, 6-2, while top seed Mikael Honrado claimed a walkover victory against Marcus Go in the 14-and-U finals. Yuan Torrente, also from Olongapo, prevailed in the 12-and-U division with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Gabriel Vitaliano.

Torrente further impressed by stunning top seed Raven Licayan 4-2, 4-2 in the 10-unisex finals, matching Aludo’s double-title achievement. He also teamed up with Cristiano Calingasan to win the boys’ 14-and-under doubles crown, earning MVP honors alongside Aludo.

Other doubles champions included Maximus Calingasan and Licayan (10-and-U unisex), Carolina Fandico and Torrecampo (girls’ 14-and-U), Diva and Raphael Villanueva (boys’ 18-and-U), and Jallorina and Arriana Maglana (girls’ 18-and-U).

In the collegiate division, University of the Philippines’ siblings Lance and Loucas Fernandez bagged the men’s doubles title with a hard-fought 8-6 win over John Benedict Aguilar and Jarell Edanga. Lance Fernandez went on to edge out his brother Loucas, 8-6, for the singles crown.

In the Legends category, Kristian Tesoro and Roy Tan copped the men’s doubles 30s title, while Luisito Arcenas and Joseph Arcilla triumphed in the 40s division. Gilbert Estrada and Reynaldo Laroya topped the 50s category, and Russel Arcilla teamed up with Jojo Nicdao to dominate the 60s class.