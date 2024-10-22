^

Sports

Plata, Aludo pull off stellar performances in Olivarez juniors netfest

Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 10:41am
Plata, Aludo pull off stellar performances in Olivarez juniors netfest
Marvin Plata.

MANILA, Philippines — Marvin Plata displayed stellar form to clinch the boys’ 16-and-under crown, overpowering top seed Kraut Gavin 6-2, 6-2, while Stefi Aludo lived up to expectations, sweeping both the 16- and 18-and-under girls’ titles in the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Junior Tennis Championships in Sucat, Parañaque recently.

The fifth-ranked Plata, riding the momentum of his 6-2, 6-2 semifinal romp over Antonio Bengzon, dominated Gavin in the finals. The Tanza, Cavite native maintained control from start to finish, leaving his rival with little opportunity to counter in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Meanwhile, top-seeded players held firm across various divisions, with Aludo asserting her dominance in the girls’ side of the competition, which drew a large field of participants from across the country. The tournament served as part of a nationwide talent-search program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Aludo, representing the Philippine Tennis Academy, breezed past Ave Maria Policarpio, 6-3, 6-1, in the 16-and-U final before routing Maristella Torrecampo, 6-0, 6-1, to claim the premier 18-and-U title in the event sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Rankings and ICON Golf & Sports.

Policarpio, on the other hand, triumphed in the 14-and-U division after a tough battle, edging Louraine Jallorina 7-5, 7-6 (3), while No. 1 seed Athena Liwag of Olongapo City took the 12-and-U trophy with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Cassie Aquino.

In the boys’ division, Adrian Cagitla from San Pablo City secured the 18-and-U title by defeating Joshua Diva 6-4, 6-2, while top seed Mikael Honrado claimed a walkover victory against Marcus Go in the 14-and-U finals. Yuan Torrente, also from Olongapo, prevailed in the 12-and-U division with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Gabriel Vitaliano.

Torrente further impressed by stunning top seed Raven Licayan 4-2, 4-2 in the 10-unisex finals, matching Aludo’s double-title achievement. He also teamed up with Cristiano Calingasan to win the boys’ 14-and-under doubles crown, earning MVP honors alongside Aludo.

Other doubles champions included Maximus Calingasan and Licayan (10-and-U unisex), Carolina Fandico and Torrecampo (girls’ 14-and-U), Diva and Raphael Villanueva (boys’ 18-and-U), and Jallorina and Arriana Maglana (girls’ 18-and-U).

In the collegiate division, University of the Philippines’ siblings Lance and Loucas Fernandez bagged the men’s doubles title with a hard-fought 8-6 win over John Benedict Aguilar and Jarell Edanga. Lance Fernandez went on to edge out his brother Loucas, 8-6, for the singles crown.

In the Legends category, Kristian Tesoro and Roy Tan copped the men’s doubles 30s title, while Luisito Arcenas and Joseph Arcilla triumphed in the 40s division. Gilbert Estrada and Reynaldo Laroya topped the 50s category, and Russel Arcilla teamed up with Jojo Nicdao to dominate the 60s class.

vuukle comment

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine hosting of world dragonboat tilt up for discussion at PSA Forum

Philippine hosting of world dragonboat tilt up for discussion at PSA Forum

23 hours ago
World-class dragon boat competition will be on board when the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum resumes on...
Sports
fbtw
More than 100 fights in today&rsquo;s NCA 6 Stag Derby

More than 100 fights in today’s NCA 6 Stag Derby

13 hours ago
Hosts of the National Cockers Alliance 6 Stag derby, The Firefly Group and Osang Dela Cruz, announced that more than 100 fights...
Sports
fbtw
Kings-Tropa rematch sealed

Kings-Tropa rematch sealed

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
With a mouthwatering rematch with the defending champion Tropang Giga as incentive, the Gin Kings handled their end of things...
Sports
fbtw
Gauff-led USA pitted with Canada at season-opening United Cup

Gauff-led USA pitted with Canada at season-opening United Cup

20 hours ago
Top seeds the United States spearheaded by Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz were drawn on Monday with Canada for the mixed teams...
Sports
fbtw
Spanish LaLiga opens 1st youth tournament in Philippines

Spanish LaLiga opens 1st youth tournament in Philippines

By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
The first ever LaLiga Youth Tournament in the Philippines is done.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WNBA players union opts out of deal, now set to end in 2025

WNBA players union opts out of deal, now set to end in 2025

2 hours ago
The Women's NBA players union said on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) it has voted to opt out of its current collective bargaining...
Sports
fbtw
NBA, Nike extend partnership deal for 12 years

NBA, Nike extend partnership deal for 12 years

2 hours ago
The NBA and Women's NBA announced a 12-year contract extension with global partner Nike Inc. through 2037 to provide uniforms,...
Sports
fbtw
PBA finals battle of super imports

PBA finals battle of super imports

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
It’s a rivalry that started in Season 47 PBA Governors’ Cup and spilled over to the Asian Games in Hangzhou last...
Sports
fbtw
Eyes on Celtics, LeBron

Eyes on Celtics, LeBron

13 hours ago
Defending champion Boston launches a quest for back-to-back titles, LeBron James teams with his 20-year-old son and familiar...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with