Melencio feted as the best in 'Go Full Speedo' swim tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 20, 2024 | 4:30pm
Melencio feted as the best in 'Go Full Speedo' swim tilt
Ricielle Melencio
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Ricielle Melencio was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) of her division in the “Go Full Speedo” Swim Series Leg 2 Championships, after bringing home the most gold medals in the tourney that concluded Sunday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool in Malate.

Melencio won two more events in the swimming meet on Sunday, dominating in the girls’ 19-over 200 meter backstroke and 1,500 meter freestyle with times of 2:35.62 and 19:18.62, respectively.

She defeated Dianna Celyn Cruz (2:41.25) and Iammejen Lopez in the 200m back, before edging out Rio Balbuena in the 1500m freestyle.

The 20-year-old earlier claimed three gold medals on Saturday, ruling the girls’ 50-m butterfly, 200-m freestyle and 400-m freestyle.

Melencio missed a chance for an event sweep after finishing third in the 100-m backstroke, which was topped by Dianna Cruz.

“I feel better than the last series regarding training leading to this competition. I'm more prepared now, my goal is to improve my performance and I’m doing better now and mentally ready,” Melencio said.

Aside from Melencio, Southeast Asian Age Group campaigners Aishel Evangelista, Nicola Queen Diamante, Makoto Nakamura and Sophia Rose Garra also claimed MOS awards in their respective age classes in the event used as part of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. swimmer’s ranking system.

Evangelista won gold medals in the 200m backstroke, 100m breaststroke and 200m freestyle competitions, as well as the silver medal in the 100m backstroke.

Diamante, for her part, claimed the girls’ 14 years MOS with victories in the 200m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly, while Nakamura dominated the girls’ 11 years with triumphs in the 100m breaststoke, 400m freestyle and 200m freestyle.

Garra reigned supreme in the 12 years 400m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 100m breaststroke and 200m freestyle.

