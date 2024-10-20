Nike set to launch LeBron James' latest signature shoes

MANILA, Philippines -- Entering his 22nd year in the NBA, LeBron James will be debuting a new pair of shoes that will “match James’ powerful and agile playing style.”

The new LeBron XXII will be released early next month, a few days after the new NBA season tips off.

According to Nike, the new LeBron XXII is “crafted to enhance his game while also inspiring the next generation of hoopers, who, like their icon, thrive under pressure, rather than avoiding it.”

"To move with the force and precision LeBron needs, we focused on delivering maximum lockdown control, all while maintaining the speed, lightweight feel and court connection that he's loved in his recent signature models,” Ross Klein, Senior Director, Men's Basketball Footwear Product Design, said.

The new kicks will have a new midfoot saddle construction, which would act as a guardrail and would provide a natural sense of control and stability, enabling the next generation to lock in, take off and push the limits with confidence.

It will also have a CushIon 2.0 foam throughout the midsole, “for enhanced comfort with every step, while Zoom technology in the heel and forefoot ensures powerful propulsion and soft landings.”

A low-top silhouette balances unrestricted movement with maintained control, while the outsole features, including traction zones, are engineered to support key movements.

James’ style and personal touch is also apparent on his new shoes.

“The LeBron XXII blends performance with luxury, using premium materials, elevated performance construction and refined detailing that's designed to handle the demands of any stage, from the hardwood to Hollywood,” Nike said.

“LeBron’s personal style is evident throughout the shoe, from bold, disruptive colorways inspired by his design influence to his signature embedded in the heel, giving the shoe a distinct and personal touch.”

The new shoes, which will be released shortly after the announcement of the LeBron TR1, will be available in adult and kids' sizing at nike.com and select retail locations on November 1.