^

Sports

Nike set to launch LeBron James' latest signature shoes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 20, 2024 | 2:28pm
Nike set to launch LeBron James' latest signature shoes
LeBron James wearing the LeBron XXII
Nike

MANILA, Philippines -- Entering his 22nd year in the NBA, LeBron James will be debuting a new pair of shoes that will “match James’ powerful and agile playing style.”

The new LeBron XXII will be released early next month, a few days after the new NBA season tips off.

According to Nike, the new LeBron XXII is “crafted to enhance his game while also inspiring the next generation of hoopers, who, like their icon, thrive under pressure, rather than avoiding it.”

"To move with the force and precision LeBron needs, we focused on delivering maximum lockdown control, all while maintaining the speed, lightweight feel and court connection that he's loved in his recent signature models,” Ross Klein, Senior Director, Men's Basketball Footwear Product Design, said.

The new kicks will have a new midfoot saddle construction, which would act as a guardrail and would provide a natural sense of control and stability, enabling the next generation to lock in, take off and push the limits with confidence.

It will also have a CushIon 2.0 foam throughout the midsole, “for enhanced comfort with every step, while Zoom technology in the heel and forefoot ensures powerful propulsion and soft landings.”

A low-top silhouette balances unrestricted movement with maintained control, while the outsole features, including traction zones, are engineered to support key movements.

James’ style and personal touch is also apparent on his new shoes.

“The LeBron XXII blends performance with luxury, using premium materials, elevated performance construction and refined detailing that's designed to handle the demands of any stage, from the hardwood to Hollywood,” Nike said.

“LeBron’s personal style is evident throughout the shoe, from bold, disruptive colorways inspired by his design influence to his signature embedded in the heel, giving the shoe a distinct and personal touch.”

The new shoes, which will be released shortly after the announcement of the LeBron TR1, will be available in adult and kids' sizing at nike.com and select retail locations on November 1. 

vuukle comment

LEBRON JAMES

NIKE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers in Final Four; Eagles stay in hunt

Archers in Final Four; Eagles stay in hunt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle punched the first ticket to the Final Four with a 70-45 mastery of Adamson as Ateneo spoiled Santo...
Sports
fbtw
Archers pummel Falcons to book UAAP semis berth

Archers pummel Falcons to book UAAP semis berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle punched the first ticket to the Final Four with a 70-45 mastery of Adamson as Ateneo spoiled University...
Sports
fbtw
Bono erupts for 37 as Adamson nips Mapua in Pinoyliga Alumni Cup

Bono erupts for 37 as Adamson nips Mapua in Pinoyliga Alumni Cup

1 day ago
Former UAAP Most Valuable Player Ken Bono exploded for 37 points as he led Adamson University to a thrilling 96-92 win against...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz &lsquo;little bit sad&rsquo; beating Nadal

Alcaraz ‘little bit sad’ beating Nadal

1 day ago
Rafael Nadal admitted his fitness level was well off the tour’s top players after falling Thursday in straight sets...
Sports
fbtw
TNT marches into finals

TNT marches into finals

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Back to the Last Dance and ready to take on their final challenger to the PBA Governors’ Cup crown.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with