^

Sports

Gin Kings gun for back-to-back playoff wins, series clincher vs Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 20, 2024 | 10:56am
Gin Kings gun for back-to-back playoff wins, series clincher vs Beermen
Ginebra head coach Tim Cone
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Breaking a pattern will be the goal of Barangay Ginebra in Game 6 as it aims to make the PBA Governors’ Cup finals on Sunday.

The Gin Kings, who are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, will take on the San Miguel Beermen Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum

They are aiming to finally be the first team in the series to finally win back-to-back games.

“That's why it's so hard in the playoffs. I mean, I keep telling our team that the hardest win in a playoff is after you've won. That's the hardest win, because the other team is going to come back with adjustments, with more fire, with a different mindset, like we did today,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone told reporters after their 121-92 win on Friday.

“We haven't won back-to-back yet. It's now flipping towards them. And I’m going to say the same thing [San Miguel head coach] Jorge [Gallent] did. We're going to try to stop the pattern and see if we can come out and win Game 6,” he added.

However, Cone stressed that it will be easier said than done.

“We had a different mindset. They're going to come back with that. If there's two teams that are fairly equal, you're going to have a series like this. If you have one team that's obviously more talented than the other team, then you might get back-to-back wins or whatever,” he said.

“But if you notice, oftentimes in a Game 7, it's usually the team that wins back-to-back is the one that wins the series… . But it's hard against a really good team like San Miguel.

“We expended so much energy to win tonight. It's hard to have that energy, the same energy, coming into the next game.”

RJ Abarrientos came up big in Game 5 for the Gin Kings, finishing with 28 points, three rebounds and two assists. Scottie Thompson added 22 markers, eight boards, five dimes and two steals.

The winner of the San Miguel-Ginebra will take on the TNT Tropang Giga, who already advanced to the finals by winning in five games against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

vuukle comment

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers pummel Falcons to book UAAP semis berth

Archers pummel Falcons to book UAAP semis berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle punched the first ticket to the Final Four with a 70-45 mastery of Adamson as Ateneo spoiled University...
Sports
fbtw
Bono erupts for 37 as Adamson nips Mapua in Pinoyliga Alumni Cup

Bono erupts for 37 as Adamson nips Mapua in Pinoyliga Alumni Cup

1 day ago
Former UAAP Most Valuable Player Ken Bono exploded for 37 points as he led Adamson University to a thrilling 96-92 win against...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz &lsquo;little bit sad&rsquo; beating Nadal

Alcaraz ‘little bit sad’ beating Nadal

1 day ago
Rafael Nadal admitted his fitness level was well off the tour’s top players after falling Thursday in straight sets...
Sports
fbtw
TNT marches into finals

TNT marches into finals

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Back to the Last Dance and ready to take on their final challenger to the PBA Governors’ Cup crown.
Sports
fbtw
Jaraula steals show in Bacolod

Jaraula steals show in Bacolod

1 day ago
Reymon Jaraula stormed past his rivals early then fended off Angelo Que’s late surge en route to closing-round 68 and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PBA seeks 2-year pact with Hong Kong team

PBA seeks 2-year pact with Hong Kong team

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
The way is clearing for the PBA to sign a two-year contract with two-time ASEAN League champion Hong Kong Eastern for...
Sports
fbtw
Mets still alive; Yankees up, 3-1

Mets still alive; Yankees up, 3-1

12 hours ago
The New York Mets kept their magical season going, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 12-6, on Friday to stay alive in their...
Sports
fbtw
Southwoods Chairman&rsquo;s Cup set

Southwoods Chairman’s Cup set

12 hours ago
Manila Southwoods’ flagship tournament, the Chairman’s Charity Cup, will provide a new experience this year with...
Sports
fbtw
Not by JB alone

Not by JB alone

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is a win away from advancing to the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals but San Miguel Beer isn’t expected...
Sports
fbtw
Rising stars shine in PAI-Speedo swim tilt

Rising stars shine in PAI-Speedo swim tilt

16 hours ago
Prospects Ricielle Maleeka Melencio, Nicola Queen Diamante and Aishel Evangelista continued to make a name on the local scene,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with