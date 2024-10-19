Hoey battles wind, woes to fuel bid for PGA breakthrough

Rico Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — Rico Hoey's determination to secure his first PGA Tour victory has been a defining trait of his rise in professional golf. His early second-round performance at the weather-suspended Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas is another testament to that resolve.

After an early setback with a double bogey on the wind-swept TPC Summerlin course, the 28-year-old Filipino showcased his tenacity, bouncing back with two birdies and a momentum-shifting eagle on the par-5 No. 16, his seventh hole in the second round of the $7 million championship Friday (Saturday Manila time), to trail clubhouse leader Taylor Pendrith by just one stroke.

His ability to fight through the elements, even as gusts over 50 mph halted play and threw the round into disarray, highlights his mental toughness and adaptability – qualities that have shaped his early journey on the PGA Tour.

Hoey’s hunger for his first win has been evident since his near-miss at the ISCO Championship last July, where a final-hole bogey in regulation led to a five-way playoff loss.

That heartbreak, far from deterring him, has only fueled his desire for redemption. Since then, he’s consistently performed well, including an eighth-place finish at the Barracuda Championship and a decent showing at the Black Desert Championship, demonstrating his readiness to challenge for the top spot.

Now, in Las Vegas, Hoey is once again positioned to contend despite battling difficult conditions. His resilience on Friday, turning what could have been a demoralizing round into a potential stepping stone toward victory, speaks volumes about his character.

With play set to resume early Saturday, Hoey will need to summon that same fierce form and mental fortitude to chase down the leaders and seize the breakthrough win he has been working tirelessly toward.

Meanwhile, Pendrith found himself atop the leaderboard with a 10-under overall card after a scorching 10-under 61 in calm conditions in the first round. He bogeyed the first hole in the second day but birdied the second the parred the next four before play was stopped.

Hoey, on the other hand, went into the clubhouse with a nine-under aggregate, while five players, including JT Poston and Kurt Kitayama, were close behind at eight-under with several holes remaining to complete their respective rounds.

Hoey, meanwhile, finished his round with a nine-under-par aggregate. In addition, five players, including JT Poston and Kurt Kitayama, were close behind at eight-under with several holes remaining to complete their rounds.