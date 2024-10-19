^

Sports

Hoey battles wind, woes to fuel bid for PGA breakthrough

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 19, 2024 | 4:09pm
Hoey battles wind, woes to fuel bid for PGA breakthrough
Rico Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ian Maule / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Rico Hoey's determination to secure his first PGA Tour victory has been a defining trait of his rise in professional golf. His early second-round performance at the weather-suspended Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas is another testament to that resolve.

After an early setback with a double bogey on the wind-swept TPC Summerlin course, the 28-year-old Filipino showcased his tenacity, bouncing back with two birdies and a momentum-shifting eagle on the par-5 No. 16, his seventh hole in the second round of the $7 million championship Friday (Saturday Manila time), to trail clubhouse leader Taylor Pendrith by just one stroke.

His ability to fight through the elements, even as gusts over 50 mph halted play and threw the round into disarray, highlights his mental toughness and adaptability – qualities that have shaped his early journey on the PGA Tour.

Hoey’s hunger for his first win has been evident since his near-miss at the ISCO Championship last July, where a final-hole bogey in regulation led to a five-way playoff loss.

That heartbreak, far from deterring him, has only fueled his desire for redemption. Since then, he’s consistently performed well, including an eighth-place finish at the Barracuda Championship and a decent showing at the Black Desert Championship, demonstrating his readiness to challenge for the top spot.

Now, in Las Vegas, Hoey is once again positioned to contend despite battling difficult conditions. His resilience on Friday, turning what could have been a demoralizing round into a potential stepping stone toward victory, speaks volumes about his character.

With play set to resume early Saturday, Hoey will need to summon that same fierce form and mental fortitude to chase down the leaders and seize the breakthrough win he has been working tirelessly toward.

Meanwhile, Pendrith found himself atop the leaderboard with a 10-under overall card after a scorching 10-under 61 in calm conditions in the first round. He bogeyed the first hole in the second day but birdied the second the parred the next four before play was stopped.

Hoey, on the other hand, went into the clubhouse with a nine-under aggregate, while five players, including JT Poston and Kurt Kitayama, were close behind at eight-under with several holes remaining to complete their respective rounds.

Hoey, meanwhile, finished his round with a nine-under-par aggregate. In addition, five players, including JT Poston and Kurt Kitayama, were close behind at eight-under with several holes remaining to complete their rounds.

vuukle comment

GOLF

RICO HOEY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Standhardinger, Dyip in talks

Standhardinger, Dyip in talks

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Terrafirma center-forward Christian Standhardinger is in the middle of talks with Dyip management regarding his future in...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals break Knights defense

Cardinals break Knights defense

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Mapua found a way to neutralize Letran’s full-court press as it hammered out an emphatic 86-78 victory yesterday and...
Sports
fbtw
Jaraula steals show in Bacolod

Jaraula steals show in Bacolod

17 hours ago
Reymon Jaraula stormed past his rivals early then fended off Angelo Que’s late surge en route to closing-round 68 and...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers take huge 3-1 lead over Mets

Dodgers take huge 3-1 lead over Mets

17 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers grabbed a 3-1 lead over the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series with a 10-2 blowout...
Sports
fbtw
CSB catches bus to playoffs

CSB catches bus to playoffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
St. Benilde took care of business against San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20, to catch the last playoffs...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Uy the player to beat as LPGT season winds up in Negros

Uy the player to beat as LPGT season winds up in Negros

5 hours ago
Daniella Uy sets her sights on building more confidence and momentum as she heads into the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic...
Sports
fbtw
Lynx edge Liberty to force Game 5 in WNBA Finals

Lynx edge Liberty to force Game 5 in WNBA Finals

5 hours ago
Bridget Carleton hit a pair of go-ahead free-throws with two seconds remaining as the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty,...
Sports
fbtw
Bono erupts for 37 as Adamson nips Mapua in Pinoyliga Alumni Cup

Bono erupts for 37 as Adamson nips Mapua in Pinoyliga Alumni Cup

6 hours ago
Former UAAP Most Valuable Player Ken Bono exploded for 37 points as he led Adamson University to a thrilling 96-92 win against...
Sports
fbtw
Padrigao rues crucial misses in Tigers' OT loss vs Archers

Padrigao rues crucial misses in Tigers' OT loss vs Archers

6 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas guard Forthsky Padrigao reflected on botching crucial free throws in the Growling Tigers 96-87 overtime...
Sports
fbtw
Fnatic Onic books 1st M6 slot

Fnatic Onic books 1st M6 slot

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Fnatic ONIC Philippines is the first Philippine team heading to the M6 World Championship after beating defending M-series...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with