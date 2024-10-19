Southwoods' Chairman's Cup to feature new format

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Southwoods’ flagship tournament, the Chairman’s Charity Cup, is set to deliver an exciting new experience this year with a fresh format to shake things up.

From November 14-16, the event will take place at the Legends and Masters courses in Carmona, Cavite, bringing together the best from the private and public sectors, as well as notable business groups.

In a bid to keep the competition dynamic, organizers are introducing a two-person, member-member team format that will follow the aggregate scoring system. Participants may choose to sign up with a partner or go solo, with the tournament committee stepping in to pair up individuals if needed.

With 600 players expected to attend, the tournament is shaping up to be one of the most prestigious golfing events of the year, attracting both seasoned players and newcomers alike. The first two days will feature sequential tee times, while the final day on Nov. 16 will shift to a shotgun start.

Continuing a longstanding tradition, players will compete in an 18-hole round utilizing the Modified Stableford Points system with handicaps. A key feature to maintain the flow of the game is that players will be required to pick up their ball after a net bogey to avoid delays.

The newly-introduced format promises to heighten the level of competition, while maintaining the fun and camaraderie the event is known for.

For Php8,000 per player (inclusive of VAT), participants will enjoy a range of perks, including a Pro Shop gift certificate worth Php7,000, breakfast, fairway snacks, golf items and a coveted awards lunch. Exciting hole-in-one prizes and a grand raffle draw also await the lucky winners.

The registration deadline is Nov. 3 at 5 p.m., and no refunds will be entertained after this date. However, players will still be eligible for all giveaways and the awards lunch.

Completed entry forms must be submitted via email at [email protected] or dropped off at the front desk.