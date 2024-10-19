Uy the player to beat as LPGT season winds up in Negros

MANILA, Philippines — Daniella Uy sets her sights on building more confidence and momentum as she heads into the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic with high hopes of a dominant finish for the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour season.

Following her dramatic victory at the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge, Uy is aiming for back-to-back wins and a strong showing before her highly anticipated return to the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA).

The tournament unfolds on Tuesday, October 22, at the tough and demanding Marapara layout, where Uy will step onto the fairways as the player to beat after her stellar performance in Binitin. She outdueled Chanelle Avaricio in an intense stretch run battle, securing the Bacolod title with a clutch birdie and a two-stroke win.

“This victory is a great confidence booster for my upcoming tournaments in Taiwan,” Uy said, reflecting on her latest win.

Her LPGT campaign last year saw three victories, propelling her to test her skills on the international stage. With focus on making her mark in the TLPGA, Uy will use the Negros Classic as another stepping stone toward that goal.

In Bacolod, Uy appeared poised for a smooth win, leading by two strokes after 14 holes. But a double bogey on the 15th allowed Avaricio to catch up, setting up a tense finish.

The former Junior World champion, however, rebounded quickly, birdieing the 16th, and capitalized on Avaricio’s three-putt mishap on the 18th for the final margin of victory.

Despite feeling the pressure throughout the final round, Uy said it was the thrill of the close contest that spurred her on.

“It boosts my confidence every time I can stick my approach shot near the pin or make a birdie,” she added.

As she heads into Negros, Uy is well aware of the challenges that await. The Marapara course poses stiffer tests than Binitin, with tight, winding fairways, water hazards on key holes, unpredictable greens and tricky winds. Course management and wise club selection will be crucial, with patience and strategy likely to outshine aggressive play.

The P1-million tournament presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp. promises more than just another showdown between Uy and Avaricio. Princess Superal, who finished third in Bacolod, will be eager to improve her position, while Jiwon Lee seeks redemption after a string of underwhelming results following her triumphant pro debut at Splendido Taal.

Sarah Ababa, still stinging from her final-round collapse in Bacolod, is also looking to bounce back, while three-leg winner Harmie Constantino, multi-titled Chihiro Ikeda, Florence Bisera, Marvi Monsalve, Laurea Duque, and rising star Mafy Singson will all be in the hunt in the 10th leg of the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.