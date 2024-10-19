Saso stays in hunt despite weather delay

Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the third tee during the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2024 at Pinnacle Country Club on September 27, 2024 in Rogers, Arkansas.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso found her rhythm early, snapping a series of pars with three consecutive birdies from the sixth hole before facing a challenging back nine.

The second round of the BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Korea was interrupted by heavy rain, making the course unplayable and halting play on Friday.

With play suspended, Hannah Green claimed the provisional clubhouse lead at 12-under after carding a four-under performance through nine holes. Ashleigh Buhai followed closely with a two-under front nine, reaching a 10-under total, while Lydia Ko, maintaining her recent momentum, held an eight-under aggregate after finishing 13 holes at three-under par.

Sharing third place with Ko at the time of suspension were Nanna Madsen, Hye Jin Choi, and Jenny Shin, each with varying performances on the day. Madsen carded three-under, Choi two-under, and Shin shot even-par.

The ICTSI-backed Saso, looking to bounce back from recent struggles, opened with a solid 69 on Thursday. Although she began the second round with five consecutive pars, she came alive with a birdie on the par-4 sixth, followed by a brilliant tee shot on the par-3 seventh to secure another birdie.

She completed the birdie streak on the par-5 eighth, pushing her to four-under for the round after another birdie on the 10th.

However, a bogey on the 12th tempered her progress, and she settled for pars on the next two holes before the suspension of play.

Play resumed early Saturday, and the third round will take place later that day.