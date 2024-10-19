^

Sports

Saso stays in hunt despite weather delay

Philstar.com
October 19, 2024 | 10:28am
Saso stays in hunt despite weather delay
Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the third tee during the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2024 at Pinnacle Country Club on September 27, 2024 in Rogers, Arkansas.
Alex Slitz / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso found her rhythm early, snapping a series of pars with three consecutive birdies from the sixth hole before facing a challenging back nine.

The second round of the BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Korea was interrupted by heavy rain, making the course unplayable and halting play on Friday.

With play suspended, Hannah Green claimed the provisional clubhouse lead at 12-under after carding a four-under performance through nine holes. Ashleigh Buhai followed closely with a two-under front nine, reaching a 10-under total, while Lydia Ko, maintaining her recent momentum, held an eight-under aggregate after finishing 13 holes at three-under par.

Sharing third place with Ko at the time of suspension were Nanna Madsen, Hye Jin Choi, and Jenny Shin, each with varying performances on the day. Madsen carded three-under, Choi two-under, and Shin shot even-par.

The ICTSI-backed Saso, looking to bounce back from recent struggles, opened with a solid 69 on Thursday. Although she began the second round with five consecutive pars, she came alive with a birdie on the par-4 sixth, followed by a brilliant tee shot on the par-3 seventh to secure another birdie.

She completed the birdie streak on the par-5 eighth, pushing her to four-under for the round after another birdie on the 10th.

However, a bogey on the 12th tempered her progress, and she settled for pars on the next two holes before the suspension of play.

Play resumed early Saturday, and the third round will take place later that day.

vuukle comment

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jaraula steals show in Iloilo

Jaraula steals show in Iloilo

11 hours ago
Reymon Jaraula stormed past his rivals early then fended off Angelo Que’s late surge en route to closing-round 68 and...
Sports
fbtw
CEU rules street dance

CEU rules street dance

11 hours ago
Centro Escolar University produced another first in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PGFlex Season 7 by...
Sports
fbtw

Kawit opens door to EVO Run

11 hours ago
The EVO City Front Act Run fires off tomorrow in Kawit, Cavite, setting the stage for an exciting preview of next month’s much-anticipated Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila Running Series.
Sports
fbtw
JGFP parade in Makati

JGFP parade in Makati

11 hours ago
More than 500 young golfers from a record number of 40 schools will join a grand parade in the Junior Golf Foundation of...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals break Knights defense

Cardinals break Knights defense

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Mapua found a way to neutralize Letran’s full-court press as it hammered out an emphatic 86-78 victory yesterday and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Standhardinger, Dyip in talks

Standhardinger, Dyip in talks

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Terrafirma center-forward Christian Standhardinger is in the middle of talks with Dyip management regarding his future in...
Sports
fbtw
Team Asia in control

Team Asia in control

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Filipino Carlo Biado gave Team Europe a grim reminder of how powerful Team Asia is Thursday night when he teamed up with Singaporean...
Sports
fbtw
CSB catches bus to playoffs

CSB catches bus to playoffs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
St. Benilde took care of business against San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20, to catch the last playoffs...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez in hot streak

Olivarez in hot streak

11 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez reinforced his status as the rising star of Philippine tennis by defeating John Benedict Aguilar, 6-4, 6-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with