Hydrate and win: Evian's Sports Limited-edition Bottles could take you to Wimbledon 2025!

Philstar.com
October 18, 2024 | 10:27am
Hydrate and win: Evian's Sports Limited-edition Bottles could take you to Wimbledon 2025!
The grand prize winner will enjoy VIP access to Wimbledon 2025. Additional prizes include a Polo Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Duffel Bag and an Evian x Wimbledon Sports Visor.
Press Release

MANILA, Philippines — Evian, the bottled natural spring water straight from the French Alps, recently unveiled its exciting limited-edition designs. The Evian's Sports Limited-edition Bottles feature three sports—golf, sailing and tennis.

Rooted in a legacy of delivering the purest water from the French Alps, Evian continues to set the benchmark for premium hydration. The launch of these Sports Limited-edition bottles embodies Evian’s commitment to supporting an energetic lifestyle as staying hydrated is crucial to peak performance whether perfecting your golf swing, navigating the waves or smashing serves on the tennis court.

Evian's Sports Limited-edition Bottles are designed to capture these inspiring moments and support your active pursuits.

For golfers, the sleek design of the bottle complements their focus and precision on the green. Sailors, on the other hand, can appreciate its durable build, ideal for staying hydrated while braving the elements at sea. Moreover, tennis players can find motivation in the design, which reflects the speed and agility of the game.

In addition to these thoughtfully designed bottles, Evian is hosting an exciting contest with a grand prize of a trip to Wimbledon 2025. Held every summer in London, Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world.

The grand prize winner will enjoy VIP access to this world-class event. Additional prizes include a Polo Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Duffel Bag and an Evian x Wimbledon Sports Visor.

To enter, simply purchase two Evian's Sports Limited-edition Bottles at any major supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide or purchase online at Evian’s official store on Shopee and Lazada.

Afterwards, scan the QR code and submit your receipt. The promotion runs until September 30. You may check the full mechanics here.

 

To know more details about the contest, visit https:stayactive.evian.com/apac/ . For more updates on future promotions and events, follow Evian on its official social media channels.

DOH-FDA CFRR Permit No. 1008 s.2024

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

 

EVIAN OF FRANCE

WIMBLEDON
