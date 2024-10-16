Avaricio, Uy forge final round shootout in ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge

MURCIA, Negros Occidental – Chanelle Avaricio wielded a scorching putter to fire a brilliant seven-under 63, catching an equally in-form Daniella Uy at the top of the leaderboard and setting up a thrilling showdown for the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge crown here on Wednesday.

Avaricio, a multi-titled Ladies Philippine Golf Tour campaigner, made her presence felt early, carding four birdies in the opening holes at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club. She carried that momentum into the back nine, adding three more birdies to produce a flawless 31-32 round, putting herself firmly in contention for the P117,000 champion’s purse in the P1-million tournament presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp.

Returning to local competition after a series of international stints, Avaricio showcased her well-rounded game. Despite a modest fifth-place finish at last week’s Iloilo Golf Challenge, she entered the Bacolod event without lofty expectations.

After an uneven first-round performance of one-over 71, Avaricio found her rhythm in the second round, excelling in all facets of her game, particularly her putting, to assemble a 134 aggregate heading to the final 18 holes.

“I had no expectations,” said Avaricio after her impressive round. “I just focused on putting myself in good positions and trusted my putting throughout.”

Her precise driving and excellent approach shots opened up numerous birdie opportunities, which she capitalized on with confidence.

“My greens in regulation were solid, but it was my putting that really clicked,” added Avaricio. “I made a lot of long putts for birdies, and that gave me a lot of momentum.”

However, her quest for another championship is far from easy, as Uy delivered her own flawless performance, firing a 65 highlighted by an eagle on the par-4 No. 7.

Facing a tricky decision between a 50- or 54-degree wedge for her 104-yard approach on the 368-yard hole, Uy opted for a controlled shot, and the result was spectacular. The ball landed near the hole and rolled in for an eagle, boosting her scorecard.

The former Junior World champion added birdies on Nos. 11, 15 and 17 to finish with a 33-32 round, tying Avaricio at six-under total.

“My ball striking was more consistent today, and my second shots were straighter,” said Uy, reflecting on her round that concluded amid a heavy downpour. “I didn’t expect to have a chance at the title because I’m still working on my swing, but everything clicked today — especially my driving and putting.”

As the final round approach, Avaricio and Uy, both bracing for an intense shootout, are maintaining a measured approach despite the high stakes.

“I’ll do my best and stay in the moment,” said Avaricio, determined yet composed.

“No expectations,” Uy echoed. “I’ll just play my game and have fun.”

Behind the leaders, Sarah Ababa, fresh off her win at last week’s Iloilo Golf Challenge, shot a solid 66 to move into solo third at 138, four shots off the pace.

Jiwon Lee, who posted a lead-grabbing 68 in the opener, slipped with a 71 after an uneven 35-36 round marred by four bogeys against three birdies for a 139.

Chihiro Ikeda climbed the leaderboard with a 68, sharing fifth place at 141 with Princess Superal and Velinda Castil, who both carded par-70s. Kayla Nocum remained steady with a second consecutive 72, tying for eighth at 144 alongside Apple Fudolin, who shot a 73.

Meanwhile, Gretchen Villacencio rallied with a 66, but her total of 145 left her trailing far behind. She was tied with Laurea Duque (69), Florence Bisera and Pamela Mariano (both 72), and Marvi Monsalve, who struggled with a 73.