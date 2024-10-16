ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge: Depilo gets spotlight with share of lead

MURCIA, Negros Occidental – Rico Depilo, often a contender but yet to clinch a title, surged into the spotlight once again with a flawless, bogey-free 64, forcing a three-way tie for the lead midway through the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge here on Wednesday.

Sharing the top spot at eight-under 132 with seasoned pro Angelo Que (63) and rising star Aidric Chan (66), Depilo's strong performance has set the stage for a thrilling battle as the P2.5-million tournament lives up to its reputation as a true test of skill and endurance at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club.

With just two strokes separating the top 10 players, the tournament is wide open. Among those lurking just behind the leaders is Kim Tae Soo, who fired the best round of the tournament with a 62 under preferred lies to sit at 133, alongside seasoned contenders like Jhonnel Ababa (65) and Reymon Jaraula (66).

Keanu Jahns has also positioned himself firmly in the hunt for a second career victory following his breakthrough win at Forest Hills last month. Delivering a strong 65, he climbed into a tie for eighth place with a two-day total of 134, alongside Japan’s Ozeki Kakeru, who shot a 67, and Fidel Concepcion, who carded a 68.

Despite Depilo’s impressive play and solid history of contention, he has yet to claim a Philippine Golf Tour title, something that has eluded him throughout his career spanning over two decades.

"My shots were steady, and my approach shots landed close to the hole, which helped me score six birdies. Hopefully, I can play like this again tomorrow (Thursday) so I will have a chance to win the championship," said Depilo in Filipino.

"I didn’t expect to score this well, but I got lucky today, and it worked out in my favor. It was all just luck," Depilo added with a candid smile. "Who knows, maybe I can do it again tomorrow."

Depilo, hailing from Davao, began his round with a perfect combination of skill and composure. He shot three birdies in a backside start, and his game never wavered throughout the round, maintaining consistency with three more birdies on the front nine to complete his bogey-free performance.

At 52 years old, Depilo has long been a staple of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized circuit but has often struggled in the latter stages of tournaments, citing fatigue as a factor. He acknowledges that the third and final rounds are where he typically falters.

"My problem is that I get tired by the third or final round," he said.

However, this time around, he hopes to maintain his energy and focus as he chases his first-ever title.

Depilo’s strong showing ties him at the top of the leaderboard with Que, who rebounded with a superb 63 after a lackluster opening round, and Chan, who carded a second consecutive 66. Both players present formidable competition, and with a tightly packed leaderboard, the next two rounds promise to deliver a thrilling finish.

Que, known for his three Asian Tour victories and a recent runner-up finish in the Iloilo Golf Challenge, showed his veteran class with a bogey-free performance that included seven birdies. His second-round output positioned him well for a possible second victory this season, following his win at the Philippine Masters earlier this year.

"The best part of my game today was getting my shots close on several holes and sinking more putts," said Que, who shot three birdies in a backside start then dominated Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 6 to seize a piece of the lead.

"I played a clean round with no mistakes," he added, attributing his surge to sharp wedge play and solid putting.

Meanwhile, Chan, a rising star on the tour, continued to show impressive form. His consistency over the first two rounds kept him at the forefront of the competition, matching Depilo and Que at eight-under-par. The third round will be a test of endurance and composure for all three co-leaders as they navigate a tightly contested field.

Chan credited his two extra practice rounds for boosting his confidence.

“Those practice rounds helped me get familiar with more spots on the course throughout the week. I knew when to be more aggressive, and I feel great about my game,” said Chan, who also drew inspiration and motivation from his family’s support.

However, to secure a breakthrough victory, the former national amateur standout stressed the importance of improving his putting.

"My game feels sharp right now, but I need to convert more birdies on the par-5s," he added.

Meanwhile, Jobim Carlos fired a 66 to tie Ira Alido and Tony Lascuña, who matched 68s, at 11th with 136s, while another stroke further back at 137 are Russel Bautista, who rallied with a 65, Marvin Dumandan and Michael Bibat, who shot similar 67s, Daiya Suzuki, who put in a 68, Randy Garalde, who matched par 70, Tom Marcelo, who faltered with a 71, and erstwhile co-leader Albin Engino, who stumbled with a 72 after a 65.

Forty-four players made the cut at one-over 141, including Luis Bagtas (72), Junichi Katayama (69), Erwin Madrileño (72), Francis Mendez (69), Ryan Monsalve (72), Mars Pucay (70), Nilo Salahog (72), Kuresh Samanodi (70), Richard Sinfuego (71) and last week’s winner Zanieboy Gialon, who bounced back from a disastrous 74 with a bogey-free 67.