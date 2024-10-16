^

Sports

Reyes Cup: Yapp edges Shaw as Team Asia leads Team Europe

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 4:06pm
Reyes Cup: Yapp edges Shaw as Team Asia leads Team Europe
Aloysius Yapp (left) and Ko Pin Yi of Team Asia.
Photo from Reyes Cup Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Aloysius Yapp took control of the decisive fifth rack as he gunned down Jayson Shaw, 5-4, to give Team Asia a critical 3-2 lead over Team Europe in the inaugural Reyes Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old Singaporean Southeast Asian Games gold medalist showed nerves of steel in overcoming a gritty Shaw by sweeping the final rack in snatching the hill-hill win and giving the hosts the much-needed lead going into the final two days.

Yapp was also part of that second doubles match with former world 10-ball and 9-ball king Ko Pin Yi of Taiwan that bested the Spanish duo of Francisco Sanchez Ruiz and David Alcaide, 5-2.

The other match that Team Asia won was Vietnamese Duong Quoc Hoang’s 5-3 victory over Albanian Eklent Kaci.

The Europeans averted what could have been a disastrous opening day as they rallied from 4-1 down in snatching a 5-4 win by a team of Sanchez Ruiz, Alcaide, Mickey Krause of Denmark and Kaci over Filipinos Carlo Biado and Johann Chua, Yapp and Duong.

Shaw had a great start by seizing the first two frames thanks to a break-and-run in the second.

But Yapp fought gallantly back, took the third rack from 7-all and then leveled it at two after Shaw broke dry that allowed the former to take total control of the table.

Yapp did take control, 3-2, but Shaw tied the count again after a golden break in the sixth.

The two combatants alternated racks again with Yapp taking the seventh and Shaw the eighth before the Singaporean got possessed and dominated the winner-take-all rack.

The visitors’ other triumph came from Shaw and Krause over Chua and Biado, 5-3.

Action resumes in Day 2 Wednesday night in this three-day, 21-match and race-to-11 tournament, which is being done in tribute to legendary Filipino Efren “Bata” Reyes.

vuukle comment

BILLIARDS

REYES CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers refocus on title defense, clash with Tigers

Archers refocus on title defense, clash with Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
With distractions and issues now behind them, Topex Robinson and La Salle press on their title defense bid even harder against...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga forces Game 3; Quezon makes semis

MPBL: Zamboanga forces Game 3; Quezon makes semis

1 day ago
Zamboanga Master Sardines rode the hot hands of Pedrito Galanza Jr. to rout Paranaque, 94-66, on Monday, forcing a deciding...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, Aguilar fight for crown

Olivarez, Aguilar fight for crown

18 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez secured his spot in the finals of the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Open tennis championship with a gritty...
Sports
fbtw
Immaculada Concepcion, WCC Aeronautics join UCAL cage league's Season 7

Immaculada Concepcion, WCC Aeronautics join UCAL cage league's Season 7

2 days ago
Tougher and fiercer competition is expected as the University and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum welcomes two new...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Legends still fan faves

PBA Legends still fan faves

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
They’ve been long retired from playing in the PBA but 10 Legends re-emerged to suit up in an exhibition game that was...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Korea's Tom Kim eyes rare three-peat in Shriners Children's Open

Korea's Tom Kim eyes rare three-peat in Shriners Children's Open

5 hours ago
Korea’s Tom Kim will chase a rare three-peat on the PGA Tour this week when he defends the Shriners Children’s...
Sports
fbtw
Milka Romero bucks stacked schedule to boost Capital1's PVL bid

Milka Romero bucks stacked schedule to boost Capital1's PVL bid

5 hours ago
She has been very busy of late with her rapidly growing food business, but Milka Romero just can’t simply turn her back...
Sports
fbtw
Santillan, Clarito deliver when Painters needed them most

Santillan, Clarito deliver when Painters needed them most

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
With their backs against the wall, the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters found valuable production from Santi Santillan and Jhonard...
Sports
fbtw
Vintage Messi nets hat trick as Argentina pummels Bolivia 6-0

Vintage Messi nets hat trick as Argentina pummels Bolivia 6-0

7 hours ago
Lionel Messi struck a vintage hat trick as world champions Argentina romped to a 6-0 win over Bolivia in CONMEBOL World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with