Search for more cycling talents begins in Go For Gold GenSan race

Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 12:48pm
The recent Go For Gold Criterium Race Series 2 in Cebu City.
Go For Gold

MANILA, Philippines — After finding several hidden gems in the previous two races, the Go For Gold Criterium Race Series 3 kicks off Sunday to discover fresh cycling talents in Mindanao.

General Santos City, the home of former senator and global boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, will host the third and last leg of the series this year in a high-octane, one-day bikathon where promising riders from the region are expected to emerge.

“Aside from organizing safe and well-run races in order to elevate the sport of cycling in the Philippines, these races serve as talent identification,” said Go For Gold founder Jeremy Go.

With a projected participation of 500 cyclists from 10 categories, the third phase of the three-leg series supported by event partners Go For Gold PH, Scratchit, PhilCycling, General Santos City and Pacquiao aims to bring back the animated local atmosphere in cycling.

Seasoned rider Jan Paul Morales ruled the men’s elite race during the successful Go For Gold Criterium Race Series 2 in Cebu City last July as a slew of two-wheeled talents from the Visayas showcased their full potential.

The series opener in Clark, Pampanga early this year was likewise a smashing success, with prized finds 17-year-old Marvin Mandac from Batangas and Marco Lumanog from Pangasinan among the several discoveries.

“We’re trying to grow the sport of cycling and also trying to professionalize it. That’s why we always work hand in hand with PhilCycling,’’ said Go, the cycling godfather who has been supporting nearly 200 riders, including the 26-man Go For Gold Cycling Team.

Backing Series 3 of the three-phase race are Spncycle, Cycle Lab, Magene, Kalos PH, Hytera, Strong Group Athletics, Midas Smart Resources Inc., MVP Sports Foundation, DPWH and PSO, with Gatorade as official hydration partner and Booster C as official energy shot provider.

Excitement will fill the air as entries in men elite, women open, men under-23, men junior, men youth, MTB elite, MTB men junior, men 40-up, men 30-39, manager category negotiates a 1.4-kilometer loop in front of the General Santos City hall for the prized Go For Gold Race Series trophy.

“GenSan is the home of champions and we are thrilled to have the Go For Gold Race Series 3 in our city,” said General Santos City administrator Atty. Franklin “Jeng” Gacal.

Cash prizes for the top three finishers in each category are at stake plus a finely-crafted trophy with the champion in the men’s elite set to receive P20,000. Participation fee is P410 with the registration open via https://go-for-gold-ph.myshopify.com/pages/race-series.

“With the abundance of sports talents here in Mindanao, I believe a future cycling champion will emerge through this race and we hope it comes from GenSan,” added Gacal.

Races will begin at 7 a.m. to be flagged off by Pacquiao and General Santos City mayor Lorelie Pacquiao. There will be a 10-minute interval every after event.

The men’s elite will race for 40 minutes plus three laps on the 1.4-km loop, the men’s under-23 will pedal for 30 minutes and the women’s elite for 25 minutes, both of which will also be followed by three extra laps to the finish.

CYCLING

GO FOR GOLD
