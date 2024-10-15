^

Sports

Asian amateur MMA gets spotlight with 'Manila Open'

Philstar.com
October 15, 2024 | 8:16pm
Asian amateur MMA gets spotlight with 'Manila Open'
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino (in Barong Tagalog) with Asian mixed martial arts executives, officials and stakeholders, among them VIP Director of 9 Dynasty Group Derries Wong, pro fighter Kazuhiro Sakamoto, Asian Mixed Martial Arts (AMMA) sports committee chairman Wang Zuankan, Jiang Longyun, AMMA president Gordon Tang, Okada Shie and Nasyonal Mixed Martial Arts Pederasyon ng Pilipinas secretary-general Alvin Aguilar.

MANILA, Philippines — Amateur mixed martial arts action (MMA) received a huge boost Monday night after Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino vowed to help nurture the sport with its impending debut in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) next year in Saudi Arabia.

Tolentino heads the newly established Nasyonal Mixed Martial Arts Pederasyon ng Pilipinas (NMMAPP) — the top governing body for amateur MMA in the country — which organized the inaugural Asian Mixed Martial Arts Manila Open, a three-day competition that started Monday and ends Wednesday at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Manila.

A total of 88 fighters from 16 Asian countries— including the Philippines, Thailand, India, China, Mongolia, Hong Kong and Kazakhstan — will compete in 11 weight classes in the event.

“We are very thankful to your overall support and we will make sure that this amateur sport will be the safest,” said Tolentino during his address in the event’s opening ceremony. “We’re happy that MMA is in the program of the 2025 AIMAG in Saudi Arabia.”

Tolentino thanked Gordon Tang, Asian Mixed Martial Arts (AMMA) president and Olympic Council of Asia vice president, of Cambodia for choosing the Philippines as the inaugural venue of the open.

With Tolentino and Tang on opening night were VIP Director of 9 Dynasty Group Derries Wong, pro fighter Kazuhiro Sakamoto, AMMA sports committee chairman Wang Zuankan, Jiang Longyun, Okada Shie and NMMAPP secretary-general Alvin Aguilar

Competition will be in the men’s traditional 60, 65, 71, 85 and 120 kgs and modern 56, 65, 77 and 96 kgs and women’s traditional 60 kgs  and women’s 54 kgs.

Gold medalists will each receive $8,000, silver winners $4,000 and bronze finishers $2,000.

vuukle comment

MMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA Legends still fan faves

PBA Legends still fan faves

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
They’ve been long retired from playing in the PBA but 10 Legends re-emerged to suit up in an exhibition game that was...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino fighters rake in gold medals in Jiu-jitsu International Federation world tilt

Filipino fighters rake in gold medals in Jiu-jitsu International Federation world tilt

1 day ago
Sixteen Filipino jiu-jitsu practitioners copped gold medals in the recent Sports Jiu-jitsu International Federation World...
Sports
fbtw
JB saves Kings in Dasma tiff

JB saves Kings in Dasma tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Justin Brownlee time and again came through with clutch plays as Barangay Ginebra repulsed San Miguel Beer, 99-94, to take...
Sports
fbtw
Flores cracks Olivares netfest semis

Flores cracks Olivares netfest semis

1 day ago
Unseeded Jairo Flores cracked the boys’ 14-under semifinals of the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Junior Tennis Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Gialon looking to conquer Binitin

Gialon looking to conquer Binitin

1 day ago
Zanieboy Gialon, fueled by a dominant performance at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, sets his sights on becoming the first...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Underdogs shine in ICTSI Bacolod golf tourney opener

Underdogs shine in ICTSI Bacolod golf tourney opener

4 hours ago
Albin Engino and South Korea's Hyun Ho Rho stunned the field with impressive 65s despite contrasting approaches to secure...
Sports
fbtw
Cunanan comes through with clutch freebies as Pirates stun Lions

Cunanan comes through with clutch freebies as Pirates stun Lions

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Vincent Cunanan drained a pair of thunderous triples late as Lyceum of the Philippines University shocked San Beda, 64-62,...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga forces Game 3; Quezon makes semis

MPBL: Zamboanga forces Game 3; Quezon makes semis

5 hours ago
Zamboanga Master Sardines rode the hot hands of Pedrito Galanza Jr. to rout Paranaque, 94-66, on Monday, forcing a deciding...
Sports
fbtw
Chery Tiggo's Eya Laure in talks with Capital1

Chery Tiggo's Eya Laure in talks with Capital1

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
If there’s a team on outgoing Chery Tiggo star Eya Laure’s wish list, Capital1 Solar has to be it.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with