Underdogs shine in ICTSI Bacolod golf tourney opener

October 15, 2024 | 3:58pm
Underdogs shine in ICTSI Bacolod golf tourney opener
Albin Engino (left) and Hyun Ho Rho.
MURCIA, Negros Occidental – Albin Engino and South Korea's Hyun Ho Rho stunned the field with impressive 65s despite contrasting approaches to secure joint leadership in the rain-disrupted opening round of the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club here on Tuesday.

Engino, a journeyman still chasing a breakthrough after more than a decade on the Philippine Golf Tour, delivered a powerful back-nine performance. His round, punctuated by consecutive birdies inside 12 feet, saw him card a 34-31 for a five-under-par round at the tight par-70 layout. His steady play earned him a share of the lead with Rho, whose hot start earlier in the day set the pace.

Rho, who topped last year's Philippine Golf Tour Q-School, made a quick impact with four birdies, including a string of three from the third hole. Despite a lone bogey on the back nine, the young, aggressive Korean golfer maintained his momentum, adding two more birdies to tie Engino at the top of the P2.5 million championship presented by Negros Power and Electric Corp.

“I didn’t expect to lead since there are many strong players, but I did my best,” said Engino in Filipino, who had tied for 22nd place in the Iloilo Challenge just a week earlier. “My driving, iron play, and putting were all solid, so I just waited for the birdies to come.”

Rho, playing in his first-ever round at the tricky Bacolod layout, was pleased with his strategy. “I tried to be aggressive and just enjoy myself,” he said. “There’s nothing to change in my approach; I’m going to keep attacking and hopefully make more putts.”

Tom Marcelo, another lesser-known contender, was poised to take the first-round lead after reaching five-under with three holes left to play. However, a 45-minute lightning delay halted his momentum, causing him to bogey the par-3 No. 8 on a three-putt miscue and finish with a 66, dropping him to joint third.

"I had no expectations since the course is tough. I just took it one shot at a time," said Marcelo, a 28-year-old rookie pro from Marikina. Despite modest finishes – tied for 28th at Forest Hills and 33rd in Iloilo – he viewed these performances as major confidence boosters.

"I think I gained momentum at Forest Hills, where I had a good run. Then making the cut in Iloilo was a big confidence boost," Marcelo added, reflecting on his recent progress. His 35-31 round was highlighted by a brilliant 15-foot eagle putt on the drivable par-4, 283-yard 13th hole.

Other four-under scorers were Filipino hopefuls Aidric Chan, Fidel Concepcion and homegrown talent Nelson Huerva.

Chan, fresh off his Q-School success, started strong alongside Rho, racking up three birdies in the first five holes. But he struggled to maintain his form down the stretch, eventually finishing with a birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie sequence for his own 66.

Despite the ups and downs, Chan remained positive about his chances, saying, “I’m pretty happy with my round. I lost a bit of momentum but recovered well toward the end.”

Huerva’s familiarity with the tricky layout, having played the course since childhood, proved beneficial in his campaign in the early going of the 72-hole championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“I know the greens well, but credit goes to my caddie for reading them,” Huerva said after crafting his four-under performance.

Meanwhile, Reymon Jaraula’s roller-coaster round ended with three birdies and as many bogeys, placing him in a tie at 67 with Randy Garalde and Japan’s Ozeki Kakeru.

Multi-titled veterans Tony Lascuña and Jhonnel Ababa joined the group of players finishing at 68, including the likes of Ira Alido, Rupert Zaragosa, Rico Depilo and Ramil Bisera.

Forest Hills winner Keanu Jahns marked his PGT return with a 69, joining a host of others at 16th place, including Art Arbole, Luis Bagtas, Eric Gallardo, Erwin Madrileño, Ivan Monsalve, Jeffrey Pito-on, Ryan Monsalve, Nilo Salahog, Japanese Daiya Suzuki and reigning Philippine Masters champion Angelo Que, who rallied to tie for second with Alido in Iloilo.

Zanieboy Gialon, last week’s Iloilo Challenge champion, struggled with the tight fairways, driving out of bounds twice at No. 1 to card a double par. Despite a late bounce-back with two birdies, Gialon finished at 74, finding himself in a precarious 58th place, well below the projected cut.

