Heated exchange spices up DiVincenzo’s 1st game vs ex-team Knicks

In this May 17, 2024 file photo, Donte DiVincenzo, then of the New York Knicks, reacts during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

NEW YORK – Donte DiVincenzo exchanged pleasantries with his former New York Knicks teammates before the tip-off of his first game back at the Madison Square Garden since the blockbuster trade that sent him and Julius Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns.

But the pleasantries quickly changed into a light-hearted trash-talking once the game began. And it ended in a heated exchange with his former assistant coach Rick Brunson, who also happens to be the father of Knicks star and DiVincenzo’s close friend Jalen Brunson.

DiVincenzo and the elder Brunson were separated before things could have escalated.

The younger Brunson wrapped his arms around DiVincenzo to cool things down.

“I didn't see it,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said afterward, referring to the near altercation between his former player and his assistant coach. “It’s two competitive guys, so stuff like that does happen.”

It was an NBA preseason game like no other as the Knicks pulled off an emotional 115-110 comeback victory Sunday (Monday Manila time) that had a playoff atmosphere for the first three quarters and after the buzzer.

Both teams emptied their bench in the fourth quarter.

DiVincenzo scored nine of the Timberwolves’ first 15 points as if to show his former team they made a mistake in trading him.

While at the free throw line to complete a three-point play that gave Minnesota an early 15-11 lead, DiVincenzo began chirping at the Knicks bench.

“That’s what happens when they let you run the show,” DiVincenzo was caught by the television cameras telling toward the Knicks bench at the free throw line. “That’s what happens when they let you run the show.”

In Thibodeau fashion, the Knicks coach nonchalantly avoided getting drawn into the unnecessary drama.

“I don't pay any attention to that stuff,” Thibodeau said. “I think the important thing is to lock into what your job is and what you have to do. So don't get distracted. It doesn’t mean anything.”

DiVincenzo told New York media in the locker room after the game that he was only joking about not finishing his drive to the basket with Thibodeau and did not yap about the trade, which several online accounts have alluded to.

But he had no comment on his endgame beef with the elder Brunson, which he said he would privately address with him.

Meanwhile, Minnesota coach Chris Finch was pleased with DiVincenzo despite the loss.

“I can’t speak to what was said or anything specific interaction,” Finch said of the incident. “But yeah, those competitive guys, one guy that takes things as motivation. Donte is super competitive. I like the fact that he’s salty. Those guys are the guys who you want to go battle with.”

DiVincenzo, who started next to Anthony Edwards, finished with 15 points and seven assists. Randle was in street clothes. He has not played since he dislocated his right shoulder in February.

The Knicks gave DiVincenzo and Randle a video tribute during the first timeout, and they received a loud ovation from the home crowd.

Knicks just paid tribute to Julius Randle & Donte DiVincenzo. pic.twitter.com/dNqH9Bs3OK — alder almo (@alderalmo) October 13, 2024

On the flip side of the trade, Towns was everything the Knicks hoped for.

Towns dominated Rudy Gobert and nearly posterized Naz Reid in a dunk attempt in the second half.

The new Knicks center enjoyed the space his new team provided, unlike in Minnesota when he oftentimes shared the front court duties with Gobert.

Towns had a monster double-double, delivering 16 points and 16 rebounds with three steals in just 29 minutes.

Gobert and Reid combined for 24 points and 17 rebounds as the Timberwolves’ new starting frontcourt tandem.

Finch described their first meeting against Towns as a “weird” situation.

“It’s just like a death in the family in some ways,” Finch said of Towns no longer with the team.” “You gotta make it through that first year, and everything's gonna be a little odd once we get started,” Finch said of Towns no longer with the team.”

The DiVincenzo drama overshadowed the explosive matchup between Edwards and Brunson, two of the league’s rising stars.

Edwards scored 31 points on 11 of 19 shots, including 8-of-13 3-point shooting, with three assists in just under 27 minutes. Brunson had 24 points in less than 25 minutes.

The Knicks All-Star point guard responded with an efficient shooting night.

Brunson hit 8-of-13 shots and handed out a team-high six assists. He made 11 of 12 free throws as he repeatedly punished every defender the Timberwolves threw at him.

The Knicks won despite another poor shooting night from the outside. They made just 30% of their 3-pointers.

“Obviously, our defense is probably a little ahead of our offense right now, and so we have to continue to work on that,” Thibodeau said.

