Touring ladies eye strong start, finish in ICTSI Bacolod golf tourney

Philstar.com
October 14, 2024 | 11:44am
Touring ladies eye strong start, finish in ICTSI Bacolod golf tourney
Sarah Ababa (right).
Pilipinas Golf

MURCIA, Negros Occidental – The country’s top lady golfers are gearing up for a thrilling final stretch in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour as they brace for a fierce battle in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge, which reels off Tuesday, October 15, at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club here.

With the season nearing its conclusion, and only the Match Play Championship at The Country Club in Laguna next month remaining, the contenders are eager to make their mark in this second-to-last 54-hole stroke play tournament of the year. Despite tempered expectations, each player is determined to make a strong bid for the title.

Sarah Ababa, fresh off a gritty win in Iloilo, where she secured her second crown of the season, is looking to carry over her momentum. However, she is downplaying her chances of back-to-back victories, opting instead to focus on a steady game plan. She will once again be joined by her father-caddie, Edgar, a partnership that has led to two wins this year, including a home victory in Davao last March.

"I’m just hoping for another solid performance, but I’m keeping my expectations in check," said Ababa in Filipino, acknowledging the challenge posed by the strong field.

Among those contenders is veteran Chihiro Ikeda, whose missed birdie opportunities down the stretch in Iloilo cost her a playoff chance against Ababa.

Mafy Singson, who carded a closing 68 in Iloilo to finish tied for third with Mikha Fortuna, is optimistic about her chances of claiming her first professional title after scoring two LPGT victories as an amateur.

Fortuna, the reigning Match Play champion, also looks to ride the wave of her strong finish in Iloilo and contend this week and in the ICTSI Negros Occidental Challenge next week.

Attention will also be on Chanelle Avaricio and Daniella Uy, two of the tour’s heavy hitters. Both faltered in the second round in Iloilo, with Avaricio finishing fifth and Uy rallying with a 69 to secure sixth place. They will be looking to shake off those missteps and return to form on a course that rewards calculated risks but punishes any errors.

Princess Superal, a former Asia-Pacific champion, is eager to make a strong comeback. After a promising start in Iloilo, she stumbled with a final round 77, dropping her to a tie for seventh with Kayla Nocum and Forest Hills runner-up Gretchen Villacencio.

Superal, however, is expected to start strong this week as she looks to regain her top form.

Meanwhile, Jiwon Lee, who stunned the field with a playoff win over Ikeda at Lakewood while still an amateur, is also looking to rebound after disappointing finishes at Forest Hills and Iloilo.

Despite a promising victory at Splendido Taal, the 16-year-old has struggled in recent events, including a final round 80 at Forest Hills and a difficult start in Iloilo. Still, Lee remains determined to regain her footing and make her presence felt in Bacolod.

Other players expected to bounce back are this year’s three-leg winner Harmie Constantino, Marvi Monsalve, Florence Bisera, Pamela Mariano and Velinda Castil, all of whom are poised to challenge for the title on the demanding Bacolod layout.

GOLF

SARAH ABABA
Philstar
