Blazers foil Stags; Altas rap Knights

It was 6-foot-6 big man Allen Liwag who served as St. Benilde's immovable anchor and spelled the difference in the Blazers' roaring start.

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde dug deep to survive an upset-conscious and run-and-gun San Sebastian side, 91-85, and firm up hold of the lead in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday.

Allen Liwag scored 18 points as Ian Torres and Gab Cometa came off the bench to scatter 13 and nine points, respectively, helping the Blazers nail an eighth win in 10 starts.

Matthew Oli, taking over the starting job with Tony Ynot healing a sprained ankle, had his best game in CSB jersey with 12 points.

“We wanted to give our other guys a chance because Tony (Ynot) is not playing. A lot of them delivered and produced quality minutes,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu.

The Stags dropped to 2-8.

Earlier, University of Perpetual Help led from start to finish in steamrolling Letran, 71-61, and jumping back into Final Four contention with a 5-6 slate.