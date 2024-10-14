^

Sports

Azkals wind up with silver

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
October 14, 2024 | 12:00am
In this September 3, 2014 file photo, Misagh Bahadoran (top) of the Philippines vies for the ball with Chen Yi Wei of Taiwan during their knock-out football game of the Peace invitational tournament. T
ed Aljibe / AFP

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia — Almost but not quite.

The Philippine Azkals fiercely battled powerhouse Japan but ultimately fell short, conceding a thin 1-2 defeat to settle for second place in the Asia 7s Championship yesterday at the EV Arena here.

After tying it up on Stephan Schrock’s late second-half strike, the Azkals held their ground for most of the comeback period, which became a thrilling race for a second goal with the 1-1 score after 40 minutes.

Schrock and Co. managed to conjure their own golden opportunity but came up wanting.Then Miran Kabe delivered the golden goal to give Japan its second straight crown and foil the Azkals’ bid at a Cinderella finish.

Kabe was also responsible for putting the Philippines on the back-foot with his second-minute goal. The Japanese were in command until one minute before full time when Schrock pulled the Filipinos even with his left-footed goal.

 The Dan Palami-backed Azkals seven-a-side crew had a sparkling international comeback tour despite a short buildup time.

The Pinoy booters swept their opponents in the elims – Hong Kong, 6-1, Malaysia, 4-3, and India, 9-2, en route to the top seeding in Group B. They continued the charge in the KO rounds, routing Group A No. 4 Vietnam in the crossover quarterfinals, 10-3, before repeating over HK in the semis, 6-1.

